Wednesday, January 1, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Hawkers hassling tourists in ‘busy’ Khyndai Lad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The hawkers occupying considerable public space in Police Bazar are not only an eyesore but are also becoming a menace. Some tourists who were excited about second-hand clothes being sold cheaply said most of the hawkers are rude and lack manners.
“Many hawkers are arrogant and do not know how to talk with people,” a tourist said, adding that the Meghalaya government should undertake some measures to rescue Police Bazar, the heart of Shillong, from being turned into a second-hand market.
Apart from leaving little or no space for pedestrians to walk on the footpaths, many hawkers have been observed to scream while trying to sell their wares.
Some visitors who tried to capture life in Police Bazar on their mobile phones said some hawkers tend to get rude when they happen to record their faces while focussing on the ambience.
“I was shooting the market scene when a hawker selling oranges got angry and shouted at me although I was recording the normal activities there,” a tourist said.
He said the government should organise sensitisation programmes for the shopkeepers and hawkers as the Police Bazar is frequented by tourists who tend to take stills or videos. “Tourists spread positive or negative images of Shillong depending upon how the traders deal with them,” he added.
Locals said there have been several cases of hawkers misbehaving with tourists over the years.
A citizen recalled an incident where a kwai (betel nut) hawker, holding a knife in his hand, yelled at a tourist from southern India who wanted to inquire about the kwai.

Previous article
Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism
Next article
NOTICE
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

NOTICE

The office and press of The Shillong Times will remain closed on January 1 (Wednesday) on account of...
MEGHALAYA

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic about 2025 turning out better than 2024, which did...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU VC extends leave till January 12

SHILLONG, Dec 31: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has once again extended his earned leave till January...
MEGHALAYA

2024: A year of festivals for Meghalaya and its citizens

SHILLONG, Dec 31: If 2024 could be summed up in a single word for Meghalaya, it would be...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

NOTICE

MEGHALAYA 0
The office and press of The Shillong Times will...

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic...

NEHU VC extends leave till January 12

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla...
Load more

Popular news

NOTICE

MEGHALAYA 0
The office and press of The Shillong Times will...

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic...

NEHU VC extends leave till January 12

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Dec 31: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge