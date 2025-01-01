Wednesday, January 1, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Citizens welcome 2025 with optimism

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 31: The people of Meghalaya are optimistic about 2025 turning out better than 2024, which did not have much to offer apart from festivals and shows by international musicians.
Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said she has resolved to work harder and attend to her duties to the best of her abilities.
“I resolve to seek God’s choicest blessings to be patient, tolerant, and a channel of peace, love, and giving,” she said.
Airing similar views, former police officer and the headman of Riatsamthiah, Mariahom Kharkrang is hopeful that Meghalaya will grow like other states, especially in education and infrastructure.
“We are far behind our neighbouring state Assam. I hope our leaders have some plans for our state or else, 2025 will just pass by with no significant asset being added,” Kharkrang, who is also a BJP leader, said.
Hynniewtrep Youth Council president, Roy Kupar Synrem said his NGO wants to see major issues such as the implementation of the Inner Line Permit, recognition of the Khasi language, shifting of residents from Them Iew Mawlong, and the boundary dispute with Assam resolved in 2025.
He also said the government should cut down unnecessary and unproductive expenses and spend more on developing the state’s human resources.
“We would like to see the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and other departments take on the fight against drug abuse in the state head-on and the number of addicts reduced drastically in the New Year,” he said.
Naba Bhattacharjee, an environment activist, said his resolution for 2025 is to contribute to the protection and conservation of the state’s once-rich biodiversity.
“It is imperative to begin in earnest the reclamation process of our degraded mining areas, restoration of our fast-depleting forest cover, and reverting to the traditional system of conservation blended with modern technology,” he said.
He said Meghalaya’s economic and livelihood activities should be in sync with nature and the focus should be on ecotourism, organic farming, and judicious use of mineral resources.

