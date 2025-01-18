AAP alleges Kejriwal’s car attacked with bricks and stones, blames BJP

New Delhi, Jan 18: An alleged stone attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s car is set to turn into the latest flashpoint in the run-up to February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP claimed that Kejriwal’s car was attacked with bricks and stones during the election campaign and accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to take his life, fearing defeat in the impending polls.

Taking to X, the ruling party in Delhi also shared a video of the alleged attack. “Seeing its defeat near, BJP has become so panic-stricken that it has resorted to taking Kejriwal’s life. Does BJP want to take revenge for working for the people of Delhi by killing Kejriwal?” said the party, which has been in power in Delhi since 2013.

According to initial reports, the alleged attack took place in New Delhi, the constituency of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Meanwhile, the BJP was quick to counter AAP’s claims of the attack. Parvesh Verma, the BJP candidate from the same constituency, said that Kejriwal’s car had hit two youngsters while they were posing questions to him about Delhi’s development.

“Both were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, he forgot the value of people’s lives. I am going to the hospital,” he wrote on X. ​Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on February 5 for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The ballots will be counted on February 8. The AAP is eyeing a return to power for the third consecutive time even as it faces a resurgent BJP which is looking to put up a spirited performance to end the Arvind Kejriwal-led party’s dominance in Delhi. Besides, the AAP also faces a challenge from the Congress — the party it unseated from power in 2013 elections.

IANS