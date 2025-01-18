Saturday, January 18, 2025
Mahakumbh: Devotees fascinated with grandeur of camps & pandals

By: Agencies

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 18: While lakhs of devotees and pilgrims, from within the country as well as abroad, visit Prayagraj on a daily basis for the holy dip on the Triveni Sangam, they are blown away with the grandeur and magnificence of the camps and pandals at the fairground.

The holy city is already adorned with vibrant colours of faith and religion, the additional charm and opulence of these pandals are only adding to the city’s beauty. The tent city has been adequately equipped with facilities and logistics to meet the heightened rush.

The cleaner ghats, decorated pandals and tents adorned in different colours are only adding to the aesthetic appeal of the city. The gates of the camps built inside the fairground are decorated. After entering the camp, devotees get a divine experience.

Different temples and themes are luring devotees through the gates, which they are capturing in their mobile phones and sending to their loved ones. Camps have been decorated in an attractive manner but the centre of attraction is the entrance gates of the pandals, which are worth seeing.

Many historical temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Kedarnath and Badrinath can be seen in Kailash Anand’s camp located in Sector 9. Many visitors spoke to IANS and shared their joy over being part of the momentous event. Anjaneya Sharma, a devotee from Ujjain, said, “We have come inside the gate to see the arrangements which are unimaginable. It feels very nice here.”

She further said, “Kumbhs have been organized earlier also but Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has organized a grand Kumbh and such Kumbh has come after 144 years. There are many camps here. There’s a lot of fun here.”

Another devotee Kiran Sharma with a smile on his face remarked, “It feels very good to see that Kumbh has brought everyone together. Somewhere there is a tent of Kashi, somewhere that of Hanuman ji. You can have darshan of different deities in different pandals. You don’t need to go anywhere other than Kumbh for a grand darshan. I have seen two Kumbhs so far, but this Kumbh is different. It is the best of all.”

IANS

