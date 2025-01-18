Saturday, January 18, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

‘Mbappé was jealous of Messi in Paris’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Sao Paulo, Jan 17: Striker Neymar said his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé became “a little jealous” after superstar Lionel Messi joined the French club in August 2021 in a free transfer.
Speaking in a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário released Thursday, the 32-year-old Brazilian who plays for Saudi club Al-Hilal added that big egos affected the performances of PSG in big matches.
Neymar made his comments after Romário asked whether Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid this season, “is annoying.”
“No, he is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together,” Neymar said.
“We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn’t want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behaviour,” the Brazilian player added.
Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, the same year Neymar moved from Barcelona to the French club in one of the biggest transfers in football history. Neymar said the team often struggled due to big egos, but didn’t name anyone. (AP)

Previous article
West Jaintia Hills rout South West Garo Hills
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band, Coldplay, was spotted exploring the entertainment capital of India...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from Cash Warren after nearly 17 years of marriage. She...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired by real events, is all set to release on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Police detain suspect

New CCTV footage reveals suspect with face covered inside actor’s residence As Saif Ali Khan recovers at the Lilavati...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band,...

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from...

John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired...
Load more

Popular news

Chris Martin seen exploring Mumbai at iconic Marine Drive

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Chris Martin, the frontman of the British rock band,...

Jessica Alba confirms split from Cash Warren

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Jessica Alba has finally confirmed her split from...

John Abraham’s The Diplomat to release March 7

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Action star John Abraham-starrer The Diplomat, which is inspired...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge