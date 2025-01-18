West Jaintia Hills rout South West Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Jan 17: The football event of 6th Meghalaya Games 2025, which started on Wednesday, continued to witness exciting matches in the boys Under-17 category at the Kiang Nangbah Football Stadium, on Friday.
On Friday, the first match saw West Khasi Hills defeat Eastern West Khasi Hills with a convincing 3-0 score. West Jaintia Hills dominated the second match, winning 9-0 against South West Garo Hills.
In the third match, South West Khasi Hills secured a decisive 8-3 win against West Garo Hills. The final match of the day concluded with East Jaintia Hills defeating North Garo Hills 3-0.
Earlier on Thursday, the first match of the Women Senior Category, East Khasi Hills emerged victorious with a convincing 11-2 win over North Garo Hills. The second match saw West Garo Hills defeat South Garo Hills with a score of 4-0. East Jaintia Hills secured a narrow 2-1 win against East Garo Hills in the third match. The final match of the day ended with South West Khasi Hills winning against West Khasi Hills by virtue of a solitary goal
On Wednesday, in the Under-17 boys category, East Garo Hills emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over South West Garo Hills in the first match. The subsequent matches between South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills, as well as East Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi, ended in draws.
The official inauguration of the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 20 at the Wahiajer Stadium, marking the beginning of a five-day sporting extravaganza that will conclude on January 25. The 6th edition of the Games will feature over 3500 players competing in 29 disciplines, including four demo sports.
SHILLONG, Jan 17: The football event of 6th Meghalaya Games 2025, which started on Wednesday, continued to witness exciting matches in the boys Under-17 category at the Kiang Nangbah Football Stadium, on Friday.