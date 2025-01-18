Saturday, January 18, 2025
SPORTS

West Jaintia Hills rout South West Garo Hills

SHILLONG, Jan 17: The football event of 6th Meghalaya Games 2025, which started on Wednesday, continued to witness exciting matches in the boys Under-17 category at the Kiang Nangbah Football Stadium, on Friday.
On Friday, the first match saw West Khasi Hills defeat Eastern West Khasi Hills with a convincing 3-0 score. West Jaintia Hills dominated the second match, winning 9-0 against South West Garo Hills.
In the third match, South West Khasi Hills secured a decisive 8-3 win against West Garo Hills. The final match of the day concluded with East Jaintia Hills defeating North Garo Hills 3-0.
Earlier on Thursday, the first match of the Women Senior Category, East Khasi Hills emerged victorious with a convincing 11-2 win over North Garo Hills. The second match saw West Garo Hills defeat South Garo Hills with a score of 4-0. East Jaintia Hills secured a narrow 2-1 win against East Garo Hills in the third match. The final match of the day ended with South West Khasi Hills winning against West Khasi Hills by virtue of a solitary goal
On Wednesday, in the Under-17 boys category, East Garo Hills emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over South West Garo Hills in the first match. The subsequent matches between South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills, as well as East Jaintia Hills and Ri-Bhoi, ended in draws.
The official inauguration of the 6th Meghalaya Games 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 20 at the Wahiajer Stadium, marking the beginning of a five-day sporting extravaganza that will conclude on January 25. The 6th edition of the Games will feature over 3500 players competing in 29 disciplines, including four demo sports.

Flag-off ceremony in Tura
'Mbappé was jealous of Messi in Paris'
