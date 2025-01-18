Sanjay Roy convicted in RG Kar rape and murder case, sentence to be pronounced on Monday

Kolkata, Jan 18: A special court in Kolkata on Saturday convicted civic volunteer Sanjay Roy of the rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital within the hospital premises in August last year.

However, special court judge Anirban Das set Monday for pronouncing the sentence. Roy, the “sole prime accused” as identified by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its single charge sheet in the matter, has been convicted under Section 64 (punishment for rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of a victim) and Section 103(I) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As soon as the special court judge convicted Roy, the latter loudly claimed his innocence. “I have not done anything. Why were those who were really responsible allowed to go freely? I am not guilty. The conspiracy was framed by many,” Roy shouted.

The judge then assured him that he would be allowed to speak on Monday before the sentence will be pronounced. The trial process in the matter started on November 11 last year, 59 days after the body of the victim was discovered in a seminar hall with the R.G. Kar premises in the morning of August 9 last year.

The conviction process was completed after 162 days from the date of the crime. While the conviction in the crime of rape and murder crime is over, the angle in the tampering of evidence in the matter is still alive.

The CBI, sources said, had already informed the special court that the scope for filing a supplementary charge sheet on the tampering of evidence angle is still open, which keeps the case in this particular angle pending.

Last year, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal were granted “default bail” by the same special court, as the CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against the duo within 90 days of their arrest.

Both Ghosh and Mondal were accused of misleading the investigation and tampering with the evidence while the initial investigation in the matter was being carried out by Kolkata Police before the CBI took charge of the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

Roy, an erstwhile civic volunteer attached to Kolkata Police, was arrested by the city police on August 10 last year, a day after the body of the victim doctor was recovered.

