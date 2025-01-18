Saturday, January 18, 2025
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Where did Kareena Kapoor & kids go after the attack?

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Jan 18: Saif Ali Khan and his family recently went through a lot after they were attacked at their Bandra house. However, as the investigation in the case is underway, Kareena Kapoor and her children Taimur and Jeh’s whereabouts after the incident have been revealed.

Narrating her ordeal to the police, Kareena Kapoor revealed that she and her sons Taimur and Jeh have been staying at her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house ever since the attack. She was quoted saying, “After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house.”

The two sisters are believed to stay close to each other in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor further revealed in her statement that as soon as the attack took place, she sent her children and their domestic help to the 12th floor for safety.

The actress also stated that the attacker did not steal anything from their home. She added that the attacker was extremely aggressive though, and repeatedly tried to harm Saif Ali Khan as he attempted to defend himself.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is admitted to the Lilavati Hospital after being stabbed multiple times. Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu, filmmaker Jay Shewakramani, and Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan were recently captured outside the Lilavati Hospital as they visited the actor.

A recent report claims that the attacker went to Dadar after the incident. He reportedly purchased a pair of headphones from a mobile shop in the Kaptan Khana area. Members of the crime branch and police force paid a visit to the shop, checking the CCTV footage, and questioning the shopkeeper.

However, the shopkeeper said that he was not aware of the attack at the actor’s house. Meanwhile, the police also found the auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who drove Saif Ali Khan to the Lilavati Hospital after the attack. His statement was also recorded at the Bandra police station.

IANS

