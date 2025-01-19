Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation

SHILLONG, Jan 18: In an “unprecedented” event, a gathering called ‘Dorbar Iktiar Paidbah’ brought together clan leaders, Hima representatives, Dorbar Shnong, Rangbah Shnong, Seng Kynthei, Seng Samla, and various community stakeholders from across the Khasi Hills region. Held at Polo Grounds on Saturday, this congregation’s primary objective was to discuss the recently enacted Administration of Elaka Amendment Act 2023 and the Khasi Social Custom of Lineage Amendment Act 2023 with the stakeholders.

Speaking at the event as the chief guest, Governor CH Vijayashankar, donning a traditional hat while on the dais, praised the two laws that seek to empower the state’s grassroots bodies including the Dorbar Shnong, Seng Kynthei, and Seng Samla Shnong. “The identity of Meghalaya is deeply tied to its matrilineal system, which honours mothers and women as custodians of our rich traditions,” he stated.

The Governor also commended the KHADC for translating its laws into Khasi, ensuring they are accessible to all 54 Elakas and the nearly 5,000 villages under its jurisdiction. He urged the Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) to collaborate with the state government to strike a balance between tradition and progress. “The ADCs are the custodians of our traditions. Their governance must be rooted in heritage while addressing modern challenges,” he said, emphasising education as the foundation for the state’s future progress.

One of the key highlights of the event was a pledge against drug abuse, administered by Governor Vijayshankar, who emphasised the urgent need to protect Meghalaya’s youth from the dangers of substance addiction. “The fight against drug abuse is a collective responsibility,” he said, urging all stakeholders to work together to create a drug-free society.

The event was graced by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem as special guests.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong described the event as unprecedented in his political career. “This is the first time I have witnessed such a programme where notifications are being handed over to different categories of administration under the KHADC,” he remarked.

KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem expressed gratitude to the Governor for his swift assent to key legislation. “This is a historic day for us. The Administration of Elaka Amendment Act 2023 and the KHAD Khasi Social Custom of Lineage Amendment Act 2023 will empower our grassroots institutions, including the Dorbar Shnong, Seng Kynthei, and Seng Samla Shnong,” he said.