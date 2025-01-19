Sunday, January 19, 2025
MEGHALAYA

UDP says ADC poll campaign used for personal interests

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Jan 18: The United Democratic Party (UDP) on Saturday said the autonomous district council (ADC) elections should not be used as a springboard to further personal gains.
“Look at the dramatics and rhetorics in the campaigns. They do not augur well as far as the district council elections are concerned. We really need to think as a tribal community where we are now in the state, the region and the country and reflect on that,” said UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh.
He said the UDP held deliberations as a lot of people want to use the ADC polls as a springboard to further their personal gains. He said there were presentations on various issues concerning the district councils, involving MLAs, MDCs and other leaders.
“It is not fighting elections just like that, but we also need to give a proper orientation to our leaders who will be fighting the MDC elections,” Mawthoh said, adding that the ADC polls are a different ballgame altogether.
“It is important to understand what is really going on. The council has a purpose – what needs to be done as far as the tribal communities are concerned,” he said.
The UDP is contesting in altogether 35 seats in the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections.
The party’s first list had the names of 26 candidates — 16 for KHADC and 10 for JHADC. The second list had the names of nine candidates. The elections are scheduled for February 21.

Natl Youth Festival participant wants FIR over ‘sexual assault’ revoked
Guv hails Elaka, Lineage Acts at mass congregation
