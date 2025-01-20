Monday, January 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Thousands protest against Trump ahead of inauguration

By: Agencies

Date:

Washington, Jan 19: Thousands of people from across the country gathered in the American Capital two days before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.
Trump, 78, succeeds Joe Biden, 82, on Tuesday as the new occupant of the White House. A coalition of nonprofit bodies, including Sakhi for South Asian Survivors, under the banner of People’s March, held the demonstration here to protest against the policies of Trump.
Displaying anti-Trump posters and banner, the protestors raised slogans against the next President and also against some of his close supporters including Tesla owner Elon Musk. The same group had also held a similar protest on January 2017, when Trump was inaugurated for the first time. There were a series of three protests which started from three different parks and culminated near the Lincoln Memorial.

Trump likely to sign 100 executive orders

Washington, Jan 19: When Donald Trump walks into the White House Monday afternoon soon after his swearing-in, 100 plus executive orders would be waiting for him on his Oval Office Desk, which his team has prepared for him to kickoff his second term without wasting any minute.
President-elect Donald Trump wants to travel to China after he takes office as part of his effort to deepen relations with Beijing, and also has talked to advisors about visit to India, a media report said Saturday.
Trump, who arrived at the Dulles International Airport aboard a special plane along with First Lady Melania and son Barron, had during his election campaign threatened to impose additional tariffs on China. (AP)

POT POURRI
