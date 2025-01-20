POT POURRI

Japan’s elderly women turn to prison for stability

Tokyo, Jan 19: The increasing number of elderly women in Japanese prisons highlights broader social challenges, including poverty and isolation among the aging population, CNN reported.

According to government data, the number of prisoners aged 65 and older nearly quadrupled between 2003 and 2022, with women making up a significant portion of this demographic. In 2022, over 80 per cent of elderly female inmates were imprisoned for theft.

At Tochigi Women’s Prison, Japan’s largest women’s prison located north of Tokyo, the aging prison population mirrors the challenges faced by the elderly outside. “There are even people who say they will pay 20,000 or 30,000 yen (USD 130-190) a month (if they can) live here forever,” said Takayoshi Shiranaga, a prison officer.

Prison provides basic needs such as meals, eldercare, and healthcare, which some elderly individuals cannot access outside. This makes it an appealing alternative for those struggling with financial instability. “There are people who come here because it’s cold, or because they’re hungry,” Shiranaga explained. He also noted that some elderly inmates prefer the prison environment, as it offers companionship and stability.

Akiyo, an 81-year-old inmate serving time for shoplifting, described the conditions inside the prison. “There are very good people in this prison,” she said. “Perhaps this life is the most stable for me.” (ANI)

Three whales die after mass stranding in New Zealand

Wellington, Jan 19: Three pilot whales died on Sunday, including one euthanised by volunteers, after a group of 30 whales of a range of ages and sizes re-stranded near the northern tip of New Zealand’s South Island, the third stranding in the area in the past two months.

Volunteers from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Project Jonah, the organization protecting and conserving whales, dolphins and seals, attempted to refloat the remaining whales after the 30 pilot whales were found coming on shore near Pakawau in the Golden Bay on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

DOC Golden Bay operations manager Andrew Lamason told the Radio New Zealand that gusty easterly winds are not making things easy and conditions on the beach are harsh.

Project Jonah called on local people with wetsuits to assist with the refloat of the whales and help to keep them upright and cool on social media.

The remaining whales may have to be euthanized after the rescue team made little progress.

Last week, a juvenile beaked whale was stranded on a beach of New Brighton in Christchurch, the largest city of the South Island, and was quickly refloated, according to Project Jonah.

The shape of the bay was a possible factor for the repeated stranding of whales, according to the report. (IANS)

Disneyland Paris unveils spectacular nighttime show

Chessy, Jan 19: A cutting-edge nighttime show at Disneyland Paris is heralding a bold new chapter for Europe’s most-visited theme park, as a raft of ambitious developments comes to fruition under a 2 billion euro (USD 2.05 billion) expansion plan.

The overhaul includes the completed revamp of the luxury Disneyland Hotel, the upcoming renaming and doubling in size of Walt Disney Studios Park, and the much-anticipated arrival of The World of Frozen and a first-of-its-kind The Lion King land – cementing the resort’s gains after the wilderness years for theme parks during the pandemic.

Disney Tales of Magic

Disney Tales of Magic was unveiled this month. It’s a dazzling 20-minute spectacle blending drones, synchronised fountains, high-definition projections and ultra-bright lasers.

“For the very first time, not only will we be projecting onto Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, but also Main Street USA,” said Tim Lutkin, artistic director of the production, referring to the park’s main commercial artery lined with boutiques and merchandise. (AP)

Rise in temperature turns Nepal’s sweet-orange business sour

Sindhuli, Jan 19: The once-thriving sweet orange industry in Nepal’s Sindhuli district is facing an unprecedented crisis due to rising temperatures and the spread of citrus greening disease.

The disease, which has already affected over 80 per cent of the district’s sweet orange trees, has left farmers struggling to make ends meet. The sale of citrus fruits brought cash to her home but the source has now dried up since half-a-decade as she had to set her entire orchard on fire. Orchard which once hosted 2,500 trees had to be entirely burnt down with the outbreak citrus greening epidemic, a vector-borne disease that engulfs an area without any warning signs.

The sweet orange industry is a significant contributor to Nepal’s economy, with the Sindhuli district alone producing over 9,000 metric tons of sweet oranges annually. However, the rising temperatures and changing climatic patterns have made it difficult for farmers to cultivate the fruit. (ANI)