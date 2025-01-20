Video clip of IIT Madras chief favouring ‘Gomutra’ goes viral

Chennai, Jan 19: A video clip of the IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti purportedly praising the ‘medicinal value’ of ‘Gomutra’, while speaking on protecting indigenous breeds of cows and the significance of switching to organic farming, has gone viral in the social media.

Addressing an event at a Go Samrakshana Sala on the day of Maatu Pongal (January 15, 2025) here, he narrated an anecdote from the life of a sanyasi and said the ascetic, when he had high fever, consumed gomutra and he was cured.

The director said, therefore, gomiyam (cow urine/gomutra) has, “anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and digestive properties,” and it is useful as a medicine for conditions such as the Irritable Bowel Syndrome and batted for consideration of cow urine’s “medicinal value.” He made this remark after underlining the importance of organic farming and the crucial role played by indigenous breeds of cattle in agriculture and the overall economy.

Rationalist outfit Dravidar Kazhagam slammed the Gomutra remark saying it went against the truth and was “shameful”.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan hit out at Kamakoti for his remark and alleged that the intention of the central government is to “spoil” education in the country. (PTI)