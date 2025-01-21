BSF troops foil smuggling bid along Bangla border

Guwahati, Jan. 21: BSF troops deployed along the India-Bangladesh border thwarted an attempt by Bangladesh-based miscreants to smuggle contraband items to India on Monday, an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

“BSF troops observed suspicious movement of a large number of miscreants on the Bangladesh side of the border fence, who were attempting to smuggle contraband items with the help of their Indian associates. The BSF jawans challenged them to stop their unlawful activities and return to Bangladesh territory,” a statement issued by PRO, BSF Guwahati Frontier, said.

“However, the Bangladeshi miscreants ignored repeated verbal warnings by the BSF men. The smugglers instead adopted an aggressive posture by abusing the BSF troops and resorting to stone pelting on the BSF troops. Owing to the stone pelting, a BSF jawan sustained serious head injury. The injured jawan was evacuated to the BSF hospital for medical treatment,” the PRO stated.

Despite the aggressive stance by the miscreants, the BSF exercised restraint and respect for human life and resorted to non-lethal measures to deter and disperse them.

“The tactful handling of the situation by the BSF troops once again foiled the ill intentions of the cross-border smugglers. Upon searching the area, BSF troops seized 50 bottles of prohibited contraband items,” the official said.

Security review

BSF, Guwahati Frontier inspector general Sanjay Gaur visited Sector headquarters Dhubri as well as the border outposts in the riverine areas of South Salmara-Mankachar district on the India-Bangladesh international border and reviewed the current security scenario and operational preparedness.

The IG, BSF Guwahati Frontier was later briefed by the respective unit commandants about operational preparedness and measures to combat various challenges on the India-Bangladesh border. The meeting also touched upon remedies to control trans-border crimes, an official statement said.