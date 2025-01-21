Tuesday, January 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam CM bats for ties with Korean SME, start-up sectors

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Jan. 21: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met SME and Start-ups minister of the Republic of Korea, Oh Youngju in Seoul on Tuesday and discussed issues related to facilitating enhanced collaboration between entrepreneurs and start-up units of Assam and South Korea.

Sarma, who is on a three-day visit to South Korea to woo industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, also discussed how the start-up movement unleashed in India would reap rich dividends for the mutual benefits of both Assam and South Korea.

The chief minister also visited the Startup Campus at Pangyo Techno Valley in Seoul known as South Korea’s Silicon Valley to comprehend the startup ecosystem of South Korea.

Notably, Techno Valley is an innovative Korean concept that houses start-ups and entrepreneurs from different technological backgrounds namely IT and biotechnology under one roof.

During the global outreach visit, Sarma also interacted with several startup stakeholders during his visit to Techno Valley.

Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with SK Hynix vice-president, Joon Choi and talked on the issues of the semiconductor sector. He shared his vision of establishing Assam as a global semiconductor hub and emphasised that an enabling semiconductor ecosystem was one of the major priorities of the Assam government.

Sarma also met various industry leaders and expressed his eagerness to partner with Korean enterprises to help Assam train a skilled workforce to serve the growing renewable energy industry.

Previous article
Justice Ete, Justice Kalita take oath as permanent judges of Gauhati HC
Next article
BSF troops foil smuggling bid along Bangla border
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gautam Adani says Jeet’s wedding will be a ‘simple and traditional family affair’

Prayagraj, Jan 21: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday dismissed the rampant speculation and rumours circulating on...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Shekhar Kapur called ‘Masoom’ his attempt to explore fragility of human emotions

Mumbai, Jan 21: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Masoom’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Bandit Queen’, had...
MEGHALAYA

BSF troops foil smuggling bid along Bangla border

Guwahati, Jan. 21: BSF troops deployed along the India-Bangladesh border thwarted an attempt by Bangladesh-based miscreants to smuggle...
NATIONAL

Justice Ete, Justice Kalita take oath as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, Jan 21: Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita took oath as permanent judges of Gauhati...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gautam Adani says Jeet’s wedding will be a ‘simple and traditional family affair’

NATIONAL 0
Prayagraj, Jan 21: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on...

When Shekhar Kapur called ‘Masoom’ his attempt to explore fragility of human emotions

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Jan 21: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known...

BSF troops foil smuggling bid along Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan. 21: BSF troops deployed along the India-Bangladesh...
Load more

Popular news

Gautam Adani says Jeet’s wedding will be a ‘simple and traditional family affair’

NATIONAL 0
Prayagraj, Jan 21: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on...

When Shekhar Kapur called ‘Masoom’ his attempt to explore fragility of human emotions

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Jan 21: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known...

BSF troops foil smuggling bid along Bangla border

MEGHALAYA 0
Guwahati, Jan. 21: BSF troops deployed along the India-Bangladesh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge