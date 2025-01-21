Assam CM bats for ties with Korean SME, start-up sectors

Guwahati, Jan. 21: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met SME and Start-ups minister of the Republic of Korea, Oh Youngju in Seoul on Tuesday and discussed issues related to facilitating enhanced collaboration between entrepreneurs and start-up units of Assam and South Korea.

Sarma, who is on a three-day visit to South Korea to woo industrialists, investors and entrepreneurs for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati, also discussed how the start-up movement unleashed in India would reap rich dividends for the mutual benefits of both Assam and South Korea.

The chief minister also visited the Startup Campus at Pangyo Techno Valley in Seoul known as South Korea’s Silicon Valley to comprehend the startup ecosystem of South Korea.

Notably, Techno Valley is an innovative Korean concept that houses start-ups and entrepreneurs from different technological backgrounds namely IT and biotechnology under one roof.

During the global outreach visit, Sarma also interacted with several startup stakeholders during his visit to Techno Valley.

Earlier, the chief minister held a meeting with SK Hynix vice-president, Joon Choi and talked on the issues of the semiconductor sector. He shared his vision of establishing Assam as a global semiconductor hub and emphasised that an enabling semiconductor ecosystem was one of the major priorities of the Assam government.

Sarma also met various industry leaders and expressed his eagerness to partner with Korean enterprises to help Assam train a skilled workforce to serve the growing renewable energy industry.