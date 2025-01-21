Foundation stone laid for new Meghalaya secretariat at New Shillong

SHILLONG, Jan 21: On the occasion of Meghalaya’s 53rd Statehood Day, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma laid the foundation stone for the New Meghalaya Secretariat at New Shillong

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that the New Secretariat is more than just a building, it represents the government’s vision for the future of Shillong, paving the way for the city’s expansion.

He also said that the area has been demarcated for the plans for the Administrative City and a Knowledge City

The Chief Minister also announced social sector schemes worth Rs 63 crore, benefitting 6,000 individuals under CM Elevate, FOCUS, Green Meghalaya+, and tourism infrastructure projects.