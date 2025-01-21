Tuesday, January 21, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Maoist leader with Rs 1 crore bounty among 14 killed in Chhattisgarh

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 21: A senior Maoist leader, Jayaram Reddy, also known as Chalapati, who carried a bounty of Rs 1 crore, was among 14 Maoists killed in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the operation as a “major success,” calling it another significant blow to Naxalism. The exchange of fire took place on Monday night in a forested area near the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border, in the Kularighat reserve forest, located just five kilometres from Odisha’s Nuapada district.

The operation was carried out by a joint team of security forces, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA from Chhattisgarh, and the Special Operations Group (SOG) from Odisha.

The encounter that was launched based on Intelligence inputs about Maoist presence, led to the recovery of a large cache of firearms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a self-loading rifle.

A massive search operation is currently underway in the area. HM Shah, who has committed to eradicating Maoism by March 2026, praised the success of the security forces, stating, “Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat.”

He added, “With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today.” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also lauded the security forces, emphasising that under the BJP-led government, both at the Centre and in the state, the mission to rid Chhattisgarh of Maoists is progressing swiftly towards the March 2026 target.

The operation is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate Maoist activity in Chhattisgarh, with over 40 Maoists killed in separate encounters this year alone. Chalapati, a key figure in Maoist operations in the dense forests of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, had recently relocated near the Odisha border to avoid the increasing frequency of encounters in his previous base.

In 2024, security forces killed over 200 Maoists in Chhattisgarh, including 217 from the Bastar region. The year also saw the arrest of over 800 Maoists and the surrender of approximately 802 others. Despite these successes, the ongoing conflict has resulted in the loss of 18 security personnel and 65 civilians.

IANS

Previous article
Foundation stone laid for new Meghalaya secretariat at New Shillong
Next article
Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur celebrate 53rd Statehood Day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

  Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM),...
INTERNATIONAL

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to regulate screen use among children in schools and preschools...
INTERNATIONAL

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could add $2.6 trillion to $4.4 trillion to the global...
NATIONAL

Assam STF arrests another member of Bangladesh-based ABT terror group

Guwahati, Jan 21: The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) has arrested one more associate of the Ansarullah...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division...

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

INTERNATIONAL 0
Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to...

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could...
Load more

Popular news

Exploring Career Horizons in Atomic Energy: A special session by BARC at USTM

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Jan 21: The Training and Placement (T&P) Division...

Singapore tightens screen time rules for children

INTERNATIONAL 0
Singapore, Jan 21: Singapore has introduced stricter measures to...

AI can add $4.4 trillion to global economy, but digital divide must be removed: WEF report

INTERNATIONAL 0
Davos, Jan 21: While Artificial Intelligence (AI ) could...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge