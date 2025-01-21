Tuesday, January 21, 2025
SPORTS

Spurs recall forward Dane Scarlett from Oxford loan

By: Agencies

Date:

London, Jan 20: Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane Scarlett from his loan at Oxford United amidst the severe injury crisis that the side has been facing in recent times. The striker joined the Championship side on loan in August and made 22 appearances for them in all competitions, scoring four goals. A product of the Tottenham Academy, Dane made his senior debut for the North London club in November 2020 and has made 17 appearances to date.
Ange Postecoglou has provided an update on Dominic Solanke’s knee injury after the forward missed Spurs’ 1-3 loss against Everton on Sunday. Having revealed ahead of the game that Dom had tweaked his knee in training on Saturday.
Postecoglou also went on to add that Brennan Johnson and Yves Bissouma have also been added to the injury list. (IANS)

