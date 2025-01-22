Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 22: As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative marks a decade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the movement’s success in overcoming gender biases and ensuring education for the girl child.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi reflected on the programme’s transformative impact over the years. In a post, he wrote, “Today we mark 10 years of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement.

Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people-powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life.” Highlighting its achievements, the Prime Minister remarked that the initiative has played a pivotal role in fostering gender equality and providing opportunities for girls. “#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.”

PM Modi also credited the movement’s success to the efforts of communities and organisations nationwide. He noted improvements in child sex ratios, particularly in districts that previously reported low numbers.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements, and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality,” PM Modi said in another X post.

The Prime Minister also urged continued commitment to empowering India’s daughters, he wrote, “I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination.

Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao” Launched on January 22, 2015, the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme aims to address the declining Child Sex Ratio (CSR), prevent gender-biased sex-selective elimination and promote the survival, protection and education of the girl child.

The scheme has evolved to become one of the most impactful social initiatives by the Indian government, according to a government press release The BBBP scheme is now integrated with Mission Shakti, a comprehensive programme for women’s safety and empowerment.

Over the years, it has garnered significant public support and driven positive change in attitudes toward gender equality in India. The scheme now emphasizes a multi-sectoral approach, involving health, education, child development, and community awareness. Over the past decade, BBBP has expanded its scope through collaborations between multiple ministries.

