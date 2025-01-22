Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

NEET aspirant from Ahmedabad commits suicide in Kota, fifth this month

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jaipur, Jan 22: A NEET aspirant committed suicide on Wednesday in Rajasthan’s Kota taking the number of suicides by students in January this year to five. A female student committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in her PG room in the Jawahar Nagar police station area at around 10 a.m., said officials here.

Circle Inspector (CI) Ram-Lakshman identified the student as Afsha Sheikh, a resident of Ahmedabad, Gujarat. She came to Kota about six months ago. Afsha was staying in the Pratiksha Residency. On Wednesday morning, the PG owner saw the student hanging from a noose in the room.

Soon after, the police were informed. The student’s family was informed, said the officials The post-mortem of the body will be conducted after the arrival of the family. At present, the reason for the suicide has not been revealed.

Surprisingly, despite the strict guidelines issued by the district administration regarding the ceiling, the same was not followed in the PG On January 7, an IIT aspirant from Mahendragarh district, Haryana committed suicide in Kota. Identified as Neeraj (19), he was found hanging in his hostel room.

On January 8, a student from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna committed suicide. The 20-year-old JEE aspirant, Abhishek, allegedly died by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his PG room. He had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since May 2023. A student from Odisha committed suicide on January 16.

The student’s body was found hanging in his PG room. The student had come to Kota to prepare for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and was living in Vigyan Nagar. On January 17, a student from Rajasthan’s Bundi district committed suicide.

He was preparing for his Class 12 board examination along with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), an official said. In 2024, Kota reported 19 student suicide cases compared to 29 cases in 2023.

IANS

Previous article
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor met rickshaw driver in hospital ahead of getting discharged
Next article
Bangladeshi held in Tripura with gun, smartphones, currencies of 2 nations
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday announced a net addition of 14.63...
NATIONAL

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative marks a decade, Prime Minister Narendra...
INTERNATIONAL

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New...
Economy

Sensex jumps 566 points, Nifty holds at 23,000 as US tariff fears ease

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Indian stock market witnessed a roller-coaster ride on Wednesday, as benchmark indices Sensex and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

Popular news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge