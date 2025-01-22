Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNATIONALNews Alert

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Actor met rickshaw driver in hospital ahead of getting discharged

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 22:  A day after Saif Ali Khan was discharged, pictures of the auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana posing with the Bollywood star in the hospital before he left for home started to do the rounds on social media.

Rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana was the one who took Saif to Lilavati hospital on January 16 after the Bollywood star was stabbed multiple times during a robbery attempt in his house in wee hours.

Before leaving the hospital for home, Saif personally called the rickshaw driver to meet him at the hospital. In one image, the auto-rickshaw driver is sitting next to Saif on the hospital bed as they smile at the camera. Saif’s bruised hand is on Bhajan Singh Rana’s shoulder.

In another photograph, the duo are standing and smiling at the lens. The 54-year-old star, who is married to Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, thanked the rickshaw driver and told him to feel free to ask for help whenever he needed.

Saif along with his veteran-actress mother Sharmila Tagore, expressed their gratitude towards Bhajan Singh Rana. As per sources, Saif praised the rickshaw driver for his work and said: “Keep helping others like this. And as for the fare that day, don’t worry, it will be taken care of.”

He jokingly added: “If you ever need help in life, remember me.” When Bhajan Singh Rana was asked how he reached the hospital, as all the media personnel were present, he told IANS: “I entered the hospital wearing a mask.”

The auto rickshaw driver said that he had first got a call from Saif’s personal assistant. He said that he “ just prayed” that the actor gets well. “I took a few selfies with him. I took a few photos with him.” The driver recalled the night, when Saif was stabbed and said that the actor asked him to drive slowly as it was a “little painful.”

IANS

Previous article
Hiring in India up by 31 pc in Dec, AI job market booms with 42 pc growth
Next article
NEET aspirant from Ahmedabad commits suicide in Kota, fifth this month
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday announced a net addition of 14.63...
NATIONAL

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative marks a decade, Prime Minister Narendra...
INTERNATIONAL

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New...
Economy

Sensex jumps 566 points, Nifty holds at 23,000 as US tariff fears ease

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Indian stock market witnessed a roller-coaster ride on Wednesday, as benchmark indices Sensex and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

Popular news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge