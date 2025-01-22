Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
HealthwellnessNews Alert

Stress during early pregnancy may affect kids’ health later

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 22:  High maternal stress hormone levels during early pregnancy can have a lasting effect on the health of the children, according to a long-term study on wild monkeys, published on Tuesday.

The study on wild Assamese macaques in Thailand provides important insights into the influence of early life stages on the development of the stress system under natural environmental conditions.

Researchers at the University of Gottingen and the German Primate Center – Leibniz Institute for Primate Research in Germany that the effects of stress were evident till 10 years of age. The research is relevant as stress in early pregnancy can also have a long-term effect on health in humans and increase the risk of stress disorders and immune problems.

The study found that exposure to stress enhances the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. The axis plays a central role in coping with stress and can significantly be influenced by exposure to maternal glucocorticoids during development.

The early phase of organ differentiation in the first half of pregnancy proved to be a particularly critical period.

“Our research results indicate that the timing of maternal stress hormone exposure during and after pregnancy crucially affects the consequences for the development and health of the offspring. It is also important to note that these effects do not require catastrophic events, but that even moderate changes in environmental conditions are sufficient,” said Oliver Schulke, a scientist at the University of Gottingen and the German Primate Center.

However, the study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B showed that elevated stress hormones later during pregnancy or after birth did not have the same effects.

“Our findings may help to identify the timing and mechanisms that preventive measures should address in order to reduce long-term health risks,” Schulke said. In contrast to studies in the laboratory, the monkeys were observed in their natural habitat.

Over nine years, the researchers repeatedly collected faecal samples from pregnant female monkeys and measured the concentration of glucocorticoid metabolites in them to understand the animals’ exposure to environmental factors such as food scarcity, temperature fluctuations, and social interactions.

These values were compared with the stress hormone levels of the offspring at different ages. The effects on the stress axis of the offspring were evident from infancy through the juvenile period and into adulthood at nine to 10 years of age.

IANS

Previous article
Mysterious deaths: J&K’s Rajouri village declared containment zone
Next article
Centre notifies new Income-Tax Rules for non-resident cruise ship operators
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday announced a net addition of 14.63...
NATIONAL

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative marks a decade, Prime Minister Narendra...
INTERNATIONAL

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New...
Economy

Sensex jumps 566 points, Nifty holds at 23,000 as US tariff fears ease

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Indian stock market witnessed a roller-coaster ride on Wednesday, as benchmark indices Sensex and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

Popular news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge