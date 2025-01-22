Wednesday, January 22, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre notifies new Income-Tax Rules for non-resident cruise ship operators

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified amendments in the Income-Tax Rules to prescribe conditions for applicability of presumptive taxation regime for non-resident cruise ship operators, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

As a measure to promote investment and employment, the Finance Act, 2024 provided a presumptive taxation regime for non-residents, engaged in the business of operation of cruise ships.

Further, exemption has been provided for any income of a foreign company from lease rentals of cruise ships, received from a related company which operates such ships in India. Applicability of this presumptive taxation regime is subject to the conditions that have been prescribed.

These conditions prescribed for non-residents, that the passenger ship being operated must have a carrying capacity of more than 200 passengers or length of 75 metres or more, for leisure and recreational purposes and having appropriate dining and cabin facilities for passengers.

The ship being operated has to also be on scheduled voyage or shore excursion touching at least two sea ports of India or same sea ports of India twice. It is also mandatory that the ship being operated is primarily for carrying passengers and not for carrying cargo. Besides, the ship has to be operated as per the procedure and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Tourism or Ministry of Shipping.

These amendments were proposed in the Union Budget to promote the cruise-shipping industry with an aim to make India an attractive cruise tourism destination, by attracting global tourists to cruise shipping in the country and to popularise cruise shipping with domestic tourists.

The Centre has also launched a five-year Cruise Bharat Mission, aiming to boost cruise tourism in India with a target of 1 million passengers and creation of 400,000 jobs by 2029. The mission includes setting up of a dedicated fund, easing of cabotage regulations and financial incentives.

Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had stated at the time of the launch that cruise shipping has a tremendous potential in the country, but has remained unexplored for long. The three-phase mission has set the goal to develop world-class infrastructure and enable growth of cruise tourism and maritime trade.

IANS

Previous article
Stress during early pregnancy may affect kids’ health later
Next article
Hiring in India up by 31 pc in Dec, AI job market booms with 42 pc growth
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday announced a net addition of 14.63...
NATIONAL

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) initiative marks a decade, Prime Minister Narendra...
INTERNATIONAL

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in New...
Economy

Sensex jumps 566 points, Nifty holds at 23,000 as US tariff fears ease

Mumbai, Jan 22: The Indian stock market witnessed a roller-coaster ride on Wednesday, as benchmark indices Sensex and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

Popular news

EPFO added 14.63 lakh net members in November 2024 amid growing employment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation...

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao movement instrumental in overcoming gender bias, says PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 22:  As the Beti Bachao Beti...

Four Bangladeshis arrested as US cracks down on illegal immigrants

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, Jan 22:  Four Bangladeshis have been arrested by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge