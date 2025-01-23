Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

1st T20I: Freedom given to youngsters by captain and coach is tremendous, says Abhishek

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Jan 23:  Left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a scintillating 79 to help India thrash England by seven wickets in the T20I series opener at the Eden Gardens, has credited the freedom given to youngsters by captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir propelling him to come good.

In India chasing down 133 inside 13 overs, Abhishek provided an absolute masterclass to a full house crowd on opening the batting by hitting five boundaries and eight sixes in his 34-ball stay, including getting his fifty in 20 deliveries. He mixed finesse and brute force in getting a whopping 68 out of 79 runs from boundaries, and play a leading role in getting a comprehensive win for India to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

“I wanted to express myself, special mention to the captain and coach, the freedom they have given us as youngsters is tremendous. It was sticking a bit, double-paced, but the way our bowlers bowled was good, thought we’d chase 160-170. Sanju and I talk as partners, I enjoy at the other end.”

“When I came for the first time in the India team, my plan was simple, play like I played in IPL. But never seen an environment like this, express yourself, hit your shots, even from the first ball. I practice my trigger movements before the match, I knew they’d bowl short and check my patience,” said Abhishek after the match ended.

The Player of the Match award, though, went to wrist-spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who spun a vicious spin web to pick 3-23 at a venue where he regularly plays for his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

“I’m used to seeing such pitches in the IPL, it is for the seamers but the length I bowl it’s helpful too. Keep it from their arc, holding a bit. Every over, bowling to a batsman like Jos is definitely challenging, but with God’s grace, I was successful. The plan was to extract more bounce because I cannot beat batsmen with side spin, only bounce. Still more work to do. Only 7 out of 10.”

IANS

Previous article
Rohit leads star parade as Ranji Trophy resumes
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam panel moves Union minister against proposed ‘diversion’ of NH

GUWAHATI, Jan. 23: The “Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee” has made a second representation to Union minister for...
News Alert

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has so far booked 36 cases of smuggling and trafficking...
NATIONAL

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Thursday that...
NATIONAL

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit China on January 26-27

New Delhi, Jan 23: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting Beijing on January 26-27 for a meeting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam panel moves Union minister against proposed ‘diversion’ of NH

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 23: The “Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee”...

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has...

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and...
Load more

Popular news

Assam panel moves Union minister against proposed ‘diversion’ of NH

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 23: The “Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee”...

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has...

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge