Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Assam panel moves Union minister against proposed ‘diversion’ of NH

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Jan. 23: The “Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee” has made a second representation to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, reiterating its opposition to the proposed move to realign National Highway (NH)-715 into a four-lane highway from Kaliabor Tiniali in Nagaon district to Numaligarh in Golaghat district

Instead, the committee has demanded that NH-715, which passes through Kuwaritol, Hatbor and Jakhalabandha from Kaliabor Tiniali, be upgraded and widened.

The committee maintained that the proposed diversion of NH-715 would affect over 80,000 residents.

The representatives of the committee had first met the Union Minister earlier on December 15, 2024 in New Delhi and informed that the proposed new route “would take a U-turn through paddy fields, water bodies and an elephant corridor, and bypass the three areas.”

In the latest representation to Gadkari, the committee informed that a survey had found 1652 business establishments, including 95 percent of permanent business establishments, in Kuwaritol Hatbor and Jakhalabandha would be impacted by the proposed diversion of NH-715.

“The survey conclusively demonstrates that the proposed diversion will spell a death-knell to the economy of Kuwaritol, Hatbor and Jakhalabandha,” the committee informed mediapersons here on Thursday.

The diversion, it informed, would entail the construction of a new route over 14 kilometres, with a significant cost of land acquisition, earth filling, bridges, etc., passing through eco-sensitive water bodies and an elephant corridor.

“Upgrade and widening of the existing national highway will be at a far lesser cost as, in most places of the existing route, the road is already 60 metres wide if not more,” it stated.

Besides, the committee said the diversion of the route would have an adverse environmental impact.

Notably, the Gauhati High Court has recently directed the central government and the NHAI to submit their response within two weeks to writ petitions filed over the new alignment of NH-715 for expansion into four lanes.

Two petitions were filed recently against the decision by authorities to grant approval to a new alignment of NH-715 for expansion into a four-lane highway from Kaliabor Tiniali in Nagaon to Numaligarh in Golaghat.

Previous article
Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has so far booked 36 cases of smuggling and trafficking...
NATIONAL

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Thursday that...
NATIONAL

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit China on January 26-27

New Delhi, Jan 23: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting Beijing on January 26-27 for a meeting...
NATIONAL

Saif Ali Khan’s attacker a Bangladeshi national, cops find ‘clinching’ evidence

Mumbai, Jan 23: Days after the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed and grievously wounded in a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has...

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and...

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit China on January 26-27

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will...
Load more

Popular news

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has...

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and...

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit China on January 26-27

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge