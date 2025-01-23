Thursday, January 23, 2025
News AlertREGIONAL

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

By: Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has so far booked 36 cases of smuggling and trafficking of contraband drugs in the Northeastern region from April 2024, and arrested 70 persons, of which seven are women.

The arrests have been made by DRI teams amidst a relentless pursuit of tackling the menace of drug smuggling and trafficking in the Northeastern region and dismantling the network of drug dealers and syndicates in the region.

“The contraband drugs seized include over 231 kg methamphetamine tablets, 16 kilograms of heroin, 1,375 kg ganja (cannabis) and 3.7 kg hydroponic weed, worth over Rs 355 crore. Thirty-two vehicles (19 cars and 13 trucks) used for concealing and transporting the illicit drugs have also been seized,” an official statement said.

Notably, 32 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, worth around Rs 32 crore, were seized and three persons arrested by the DRI in two cases in the Northeast region over the past few days.

“In a major operation by the DRI against organised drug syndicates, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 26 crore, smuggled into India through the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram, were seized from a truck in Silchar in the Dwarband Bazar area of Cachar district on January 19, 2025. One person was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The operation was assisted by Assam Rifles, Silchar,” the statement said.

In another case, the DRI seized six kilograms of methamphetamine tablets, worth Rs 6 crore, from a truck on the outskirts of Agartala in Tripura on Monday. The contraband substances were found concealed beneath the dashboard of the truck. Two persons have been arrested in the case.

Following investigation, cases have been filed in the competent courts under the NDPS Act.

