Negligence caused Jalgaon train tragedy: Majeed Memon slams Indian Railways

Mumbai, Jan 23: Senior NCP (SP) leader Majeed Memon on Thursday slammed the Indian Railways following the tragic Jalgaon train mishap that claimed 13 lives, including that of four Nepali nationals.

“The train mishap in Jalgaon is very unfortunate. The public is raising questions about why these innocent people lost their lives,” Memon told IANS. He questioned the role of railway supervisors and the safety systems in place and slammed them for “negligence.”

“Several trains run in a single day, and there is always a supervisor to keep an eye on the train. What was he doing when the accident happened? Additionally, there should have been an alarm or system to prevent such accidents,” Memon said.

Referring to the panic caused among passengers due to fire rumours, Memon further asked, “Was there actually a fire? If yes, then how did it occur, and were there appropriate arrangements to contain it? Why did the supervisor fail to calm people down? All these aspects need to be thoroughly investigated.”

The mishap occurred on Wednesday evening between Maheji and Pardhade stations near Pachora, approximately 400 km from Mumbai. A rumour of fire on the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express led to panic, prompting passengers to pull the emergency chain.

Several passengers jumped off the train and were crushed by the oncoming Karnataka Express, which was passing on the adjacent track. As per the Maharashtra government’s report, the incident took place at 5:05 p.m. and resulted in 13 fatalities and 10 injuries.

Among the deceased were four Nepali nationals and four women. Preliminary investigations suggest that sparks inside one of the Pushpak Express coaches, possibly due to a ‘hot axle’ or ‘brake-binding,’ caused panic among passengers.

Reports indicate that some passengers pulled the chain, bringing the train to a halt, and others jumped onto the tracks, leading to the tragedy. Harrowing images from the site showed bodies scattered on the tracks and injured individuals covered in blood.

The Railway Ministry has announced compensation of Rs 1.5 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 50,000 for those seriously injured, and Rs 5,000 for minor injuries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, announced an additional Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for the families of the deceased.

IANS