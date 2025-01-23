Thursday, January 23, 2025
NATIONAL

Subhas Chandra Bose’s grand nephew recalls PM Modi’s efforts in honouring Netaji’s legacy

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Jan 23: As the nation celebrates ‘Parakram Diwas’ (day of valour) marking the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying tributes to one of the most iconic freedom fighters of the country.

On the occasion, Netaji’s grandnephew Chittapriyo Bose spoke about PM Modi’s connect and multiple meetings with the family regarding the de-classification of files. In a video message, he recalled the occasions when PM Modi honoured the invaluable contributions of Netaji.

He also commended PM Modi’s efforts in honouring the legacy of Netaji with instances like renaming Ross Island as ‘Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep,’ installing a grand statue at the India Gate, establishing the INA Museum at Red Fort and declaring Netaji’s birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’.

Crediting PM Modi for the de-classification of files regarding Netaji’s disappearance, ignored for decades after Independence, Chittapriyo Bose said that it was because of his prompt action that the process took off, soon after he became the Prime Minister.

Recounting the details of the Netaji family’s first meeting with PM Modi, he said, “Me, my elder brother Supriyo Bose, along with two-three cousins and Professor Chitra Ghosh had met PM Modi at Kolkata’s Raj Bhawan after he became Prime Minister in 2014.

The purpose was to request him to begin an enquiry about Netaji’s disappearance, particularly after August 18, 1945. After hearing from us, he invited us to Delhi with more family members. “A 50-member delegation went to PM’s office — 25 of which were family members and 25 were eminent citizens from different walks of life.

I represented my father Bijender Nath Bose, an eminent freedom fighter and one of the closest associates of Netaji. We aired our views about de-classification of the details of Netaji’s disappearance,” he added.

He said that PM Modi directed the then External Affairs Minister Late Sushma Swaraj to initiate the process and begin with a request to Russia for the de-classification of files. Chittapriyo Bose also lauded PM Modi for committed and consistent efforts in honouring Netaji’s invaluable contribution to the nation.

He said that it was PM Modi who decided to declare Netaji’s birth anniversary as the Parakaram Divas because of his valour, sacrifice and dedication to the nation He also informed us about a museum in the Red Fort, recollecting memories of Netaji’s INA days. “After the files were declassified, a separate wing in the National Archives was dedicated to Netaji and unveiled in the presence of his family members,” he said.

He further said that the fourth occasion when they met PM Modi was on Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary as it was celebrated on a grand scale at Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial. PM Modi celebrated the occasion with Netaji’s family and also released commemorative coins and stamps.

IANS

