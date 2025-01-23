Thursday, January 23, 2025
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Stock market closes in green as auto, IT, healthcare sectors lead rally

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 23: Indian stock markets traded higher on Thursday, supported by strong buying in automobile, information technology and healthcare shares after erasing initial losses. At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was up by around 115 points or 0.15 per cent at 76,520.38.

The Nifty 50 went up by 50 points or 0.22 per cent to close at 23,205. Out of the 30 Sensex stocks, 19 ended in the green. Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, M&amp;M, Zomato, UltraTech Cement and Titan were the top gainers. On the other hand, HUL, HDFC Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries, and HCL Tech were among the top losers.

On Nifty 50, Wipro, Sun Pharma, Grasim, UltraTech Cement and others were among top gainers, while, BPCL, Kotak Mahindra, SBI, Reliance, and HCL Tech were among top losers on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices, with the Nifty SmallCap index up by 1.1 per cent and the MidCap index gaining 1.6 per cent. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index led the rally, rising 2 per cent. However, the Nifty PSU Bank index was under pressure, down by 0.5 per cent.

The market displayed a slightly positive sentiment on Thursday, with over 2,100 stocks registering gains on the BSE, outpacing the 1,800 shares that ended in the red. Market experts said that the hope, however, is that US President Donald Trump’s administration tempers its position to avoid stifling US and global economic momentum.

“Nevertheless, this policy direction underscores a return to the trade-war playbook, where volatility becomes a mainstay and headlines can rapidly shift market direction,” they noted. According to Rupak De from LKP Securities, following a positive start, the trading session remained muted, with the index showing limited movement.

“The bearish trend is likely to persist as long as the index stays below 23,400. On the downside, support levels are observed at 23,150 and 23,000,” he noted.

IANS

Previous article
Manipur on alert to prevent infiltrators from B’desh: CM Biren Singh
Next article
Saif Ali Khan’s attacker a Bangladeshi national, cops find ‘clinching’ evidence
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Assam panel moves Union minister against proposed ‘diversion’ of NH

GUWAHATI, Jan. 23: The “Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee” has made a second representation to Union minister for...
News Alert

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has so far booked 36 cases of smuggling and trafficking...
NATIONAL

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said on Thursday that...
NATIONAL

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit China on January 26-27

New Delhi, Jan 23: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be visiting Beijing on January 26-27 for a meeting...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam panel moves Union minister against proposed ‘diversion’ of NH

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 23: The “Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee”...

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has...

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and...
Load more

Popular news

Assam panel moves Union minister against proposed ‘diversion’ of NH

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 23: The “Four-Lane National Highway Demand Committee”...

Drugs trafficking in NE: DRI nabs 70 persons in 36 cases since April 2024

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, Jan 23: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has...

PLI booster: Smartphones now rank 2nd in exports, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 23: Union Minister for Railways and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge