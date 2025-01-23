Manipur on alert to prevent infiltrators from B’desh: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 23: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday said that the state on its eastern side has been facing illegal infiltration problems from Myanmar, adding an alert is also being maintained in the state’s western as well as southern regions to block the illegal entry of people from the neighbouring country.

The Chief Minister said that Manipur has an inter-state border (204 km) with Assam. He said that Assam along with Tripura have also been facing infiltration problems from Bangladesh.

“If Assam could not detect the illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh, these migrants might enter into Manipur,” Biren Singh told the media. Assam and Tripura share a 263 km and 856 km border with Bangladesh, respectively. However, most parts of the international frontiers of the two states have been fenced off, but some patches still remain unfenced.

The Chief Minister said that besides the security forces, indigenous people in general must be alerted about the illegal infiltration from across the border. Giving a stern warning against those people spreading wrong information and rumours, he said that appropriate strict action would be taken as per law against those people spreading hate speeches, false and fabricated information and narratives through the social media.

“No one has the right to disturb society, individuals and any family by spreading hate speeches, false and fictitious information through the social media,” Biren Singh said, adding that the government would not tolerate any irresponsible statements and views on social media.

The Chief Minister announced that with the improvement of the law and order situation in the state, the state government has resumed the “Go to Hills” mission to take the administration to the door steps of the people.

He said, on Wednesday, the state cabinet meeting was held in the tribal inhabited Tamenglong district, and with the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various projects worth around Rs 300 crore have been announced.

“The state’s Tamenglong district was once the most backward district and now one of the most developed districts in the country,” the Chief Minister claimed. Biren Singh, who holds the Home portfolio, said that as part of the government’s “war against drugs”, Manipur Police along with paramilitary and other security forces have regularly been destroying illegal poppy cultivation, mostly in the hilly areas.

IANS