Friday, January 24, 2025
MEGHALAYA

8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, Jan 24:  Meghalaya Police once again thwarted an illegal  attempt to enter the country by foreign nationals of Bangladeshi. The police today arrested eight ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ including two women near the border town of Hallidayganj in West Garo Hills district.

The eight Bangladeshi nationals were caught with two live snakes that they were carrying in the vehicle used by them to move further into India. The two snakes were later handed over to the Wildlife department.

Acting on a tip-off about the possible movement of Bangla nationals that had illegally entered Indian territory through  Dalu area in WGH, a few days ago, police were on the lookout for the illegal infiltrators. They were finally caught near Hallidayganj this morning.

The arrested Bangla nationals have been identified as Pappu Sheikh (27 ), Alif Mal (39 ), Masirul Ojha (18), Arif Sheikh (37), Maherul Khan (19), Alif Mondol (35y), Dalia Ojha and Ms Jhorina.

The arrested individuals are residents of Mitapukur and Sabar (Habra) in Bangladesh.They were arrested and a case has been registered U/S 14 A (a) Foreigner’s Act R/W Sec. 12 (1) (c) of Passport Act.

Infiltration attempts along the 400 km  long border between India and Bangladesh have been widely reported over the past six months mainly due to alert police and BSF personnel taking measures to curb the menace. However, due to some sections still remaining unfenced, including rivers, has allowed unscrupulous persons attempting to get into India clandestinely.

 

ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong to be hub of KHADC poll process
