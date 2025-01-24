ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong to be hub of KHADC poll process

Shillong: In order reduce traffic congestion and prevent inconvenience to school students, the District Administration has decided to hold election process for the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Mawlai Mawiong.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said that schools would reopen soon and board exams have already started and to ease the traffic congestion we’ve taken this decision.

While nomination process for 10 constituencies will take place at ISBT, three will take place at the DC office and two at Sub Divisional office at Pynursla.

However, the counting process for all the 15 constituencies will take place at ISBT.

Nomination process for three constituencies of Sohryngkham, Mawsynram and Nongspung-Sohiong will take place in the DC Office here.

“Law and order situation in the district is peaceful except for one or two pockets which will be handled. A ceiling for expenditure has been put in place for candidates which is Rs 5 lakhs and security deposits is Rs 3,000,” mentioned Kurbah.

The DC will notify the KHADC elections on January 27 along with Prohibitory orders for defacement of private and public property.

The process of filing of claims and objections for enrolment in the electoral roll has already been completed on January 22 wherein the final electoral roll will be released on January 27.