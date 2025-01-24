Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong to be hub of KHADC poll process

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong: In order reduce traffic congestion and prevent inconvenience to school students, the District Administration has decided to hold election process for the upcoming Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Mawlai Mawiong.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah said that schools would reopen soon and board exams have already started and to ease the traffic congestion we’ve taken this decision.

While nomination process for 10 constituencies will take place at ISBT, three will take place at the DC office and two at Sub Divisional office at Pynursla.

However, the counting process for all the 15 constituencies will take place at ISBT.

Nomination process for three constituencies of Sohryngkham, Mawsynram and Nongspung-Sohiong will take place in the DC Office here.

“Law and order situation in the district is peaceful except for one or two pockets which will be handled. A ceiling for expenditure has been put in place for candidates which is Rs 5 lakhs and security deposits is Rs 3,000,” mentioned Kurbah.

The DC will notify the KHADC elections on January 27 along with Prohibitory orders for defacement of private and public property.
The process of filing of claims and objections for enrolment in the electoral roll has already been completed on January 22 wherein the final electoral roll will be released on January 27.

Previous article
Ethiopia earns 1.36 billion USD from gold export in six months
Next article
8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH

  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Jan 24:  Meghalaya Police once again thwarted an illegal  attempt to enter the country by...
INTERNATIONAL

Ethiopia earns 1.36 billion USD from gold export in six months

Addis Ababa, Jan 24: Ethiopia has disclosed that it earned 1.36 billion US dollars in revenue from gold...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli forces to remain in Lebanon after withdrawal deadline

Jerusalem, Jan 24: Israel will maintain forces in southern Lebanon beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the ceasefire...
INTERNATIONAL

Himanta asks Japanese institutions to explore linkages with Assam varsities

GUWAHATI, Jan. 24: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met representatives from Japan’s leading universities in Tokyo...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Jan 24:  Meghalaya Police once again...

Ethiopia earns 1.36 billion USD from gold export in six months

INTERNATIONAL 0
Addis Ababa, Jan 24: Ethiopia has disclosed that it...

Israeli forces to remain in Lebanon after withdrawal deadline

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, Jan 24: Israel will maintain forces in southern...
Load more

Popular news

8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Jan 24:  Meghalaya Police once again...

Ethiopia earns 1.36 billion USD from gold export in six months

INTERNATIONAL 0
Addis Ababa, Jan 24: Ethiopia has disclosed that it...

Israeli forces to remain in Lebanon after withdrawal deadline

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jerusalem, Jan 24: Israel will maintain forces in southern...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge