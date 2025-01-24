Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to meet some top industry players in Japan on Friday on the third day of his visit to the country to showcase Assam’s strength to emerge as a potential destination for investments.

CM Sarma has been inviting investors in Japan to attend the upcoming investment summit in Guwahati — ‘Advantage Assam’ — which is scheduled to take place in February. The CM on Thursday said that Assam is poised to become the next economic powerhouse in the country during his meeting with business leaders in Japan’s Osaka.

In an X post, CM Sarma said, “Assam is set to be India’s next economic powerhouse. Our USD $12 billion infrastructure investment plan is a huge opportunity for global firms. In 2024 we secured a private investment of USD $4 billion, the highest ever.”

He argued that the business community in Japan is interested in investing in India and the community has the highest regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I was thrilled to see the excitement amongst Japan’s business community for India and the huge respect for the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

On behalf of the people of Assam, I have invited Osaka’s vibrant business community to join #AdvantageAssam2,” CM Sarma said, adding that the state government has fixed a target to take Assam’s GSDP to more than 140 billion dollars in the next five years.

“During my interaction with over 80 business leaders, I conveyed our target to take Assam’s GSDP to USD $143 billion by 2030,” he wrote on X. The Chief Minister said he looked forward to partnering with a leading Japanese firm for the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing unit in Assam.

He said: “During my visit to the Micron Memory facility today, I interacted with Mr Joshua Lee, the company’s Vice President and invited them to be a part of Assam’s semiconductor growth story. Jagiroad’s Electronic Township is on the precipice of becoming a global semiconductor hub and firms like Micron, which is a pioneer in FAB technology, can immensely strengthen our semiconductor value chain.”

IANS

Previous article
NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch
Next article
Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the government's commitment to keep empowering the...
Business

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings

Mumbai, Jan 24: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, extending gains to day three this week, as...
Economy

NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch

New Delhi, Jan 24:  The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of Indian banks may decline by another 0.4...
NATIONAL

His life, ideals will continue to inspire every generation: PM Modi pays tribute to Karpoori Thakur

Patna, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna and former Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings

Business 0
Mumbai, Jan 24: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on...

NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch

Economy 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  The gross non-performing assets (NPAs)...
Load more

Popular news

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings

Business 0
Mumbai, Jan 24: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on...

NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch

Economy 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  The gross non-performing assets (NPAs)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge