Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
BusinessNews Alert

Indian stock market opens higher, IT sector shows promise post Q3 earnings

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 24: Indian benchmark indices opened higher on Friday, extending gains to day three this week, as Nifty Bank, auto, FMCG and IT sectors led the morning trade. In early trade, Nifty rose 0.31 per cent to 23,277, while the 30-stock Sensex advanced 0.31 per cent to 76,765.

Seven out of the 12 sectors on the NSE advanced, with Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil and Gas gaining the most. The broader markets underperformed its larger peers, with the BSE MidCap slipping by 0.12 per cent and the SmallCap falling by 0.20 per cent. ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys and PowerGrid contributed to the advance on the Nifty 50.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Maruti Suzuki, and Kotak Mahindra Bank weighed on the benchmark index. According to market experts, the strength of the US market with S&P 500 setting yet another record high and the 10-year US bond yield remaining strong around 4.65 per cent will continue to weigh on the Indian market.

The Q3 results of IT companies and the management commentary indicating improving prospects for the sector suggest that the sector is a safe bet now, they added. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Oil and Gas was the top gainer, rising by 1 per cent, followed by Nifty Metal and Realty, which were up 0.9 per cent and 0.6 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Pharma was the top loser, declining by 1.6 per cent. According to market experts, after a positive opening, Nifty can find support at 23,100 followed by 23,000 and 22,800. On the higher side, 23,300 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 23,400 and 23,500. The foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers on the 15th consecutive day as they sold equities worth Rs 5,462.52 crore on January 23.

On the other hand, domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 3,712 crore on the same day. Given the prevailing volatility, traders are advised to exercise caution, implement strict stop-loss strategies, and avoid carrying long positions overnight unless the Nifty index sustains above the 23,500 mark to effectively manage risk, said Hardik Matalia from Choice Broking. Meanwhile, the rupee opened 14 paise higher at 86.33 per dollar on Friday.

IANS

Previous article
Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today
Next article
Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated the government's commitment to keep empowering the...
NATIONAL

Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today

Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to meet some top industry players in Japan...
Economy

NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch

New Delhi, Jan 24:  The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of Indian banks may decline by another 0.4...
NATIONAL

His life, ideals will continue to inspire every generation: PM Modi pays tribute to Karpoori Thakur

Patna, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Bharat Ratna and former Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is...

NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch

Economy 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  The gross non-performing assets (NPAs)...
Load more

Popular news

Resolute in ensuring no discrimination happens against girl child: PM Modi on National Girl Child Day

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Assam CM to meet top industry leaders in Japan today

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Jan 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is...

NPAs of Indian banks likely to decline by another 0.4 per cent by March: Fitch

Economy 0
New Delhi, Jan 24:  The gross non-performing assets (NPAs)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge