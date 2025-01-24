Friday, January 24, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

BJP questions Z-plus security for Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 24: A day after AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s Z-plus security was withdrawn by Punjab Police, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva questioned the earlier necessity of providing high-level security to Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar.

Sachdeva questioned why Bibhav Kumar, who allegedly orchestrated an assault on a woman MP at CM’s residence, needed Z-plus security. Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, accompanying Sachdeva, criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for his stance on Punjabi and Sikh pride, stating that Punjab’s AAP MP Raghav Chadha misused his Z-plus security by deploying Punjab Police and Sikh policemen as waiters at his wedding, which disrespected Punjab Police and the Sikh community.

He highlighted that turban-wearing Sikh policemen were assigned to receive guests, act as waiters, and present bouquets. Bittu claimed that Punjab’s Chief Minister is attempting to convince the public that Kejriwal’s life is under threat, but there is no evidence of such danger.

He accused the AAP of creating pre-election conspiracies, suggesting they might stage an attack on themselves and blame it on the BJP; a tactic he alleged was common in their politics. Kejriwal, he said, already has Delhi Police’s Z-plus security.

Past leaders like Akhilesh Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, and Ghulam Nabi Azad have also had Z-plus security but never stirred such controversies regarding it. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal repeated his allegation of deterioration in the law and order situation in the city and blamed the Delhi Police as well as Home Minister Amit Shah, a charge dismissed by political rivals. On Thursday, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that following instructions from the EC and the Delhi Police, they have withdrawn components of the Punjab Police deployed for the security of the former Chief Minister.

Kejriwal had earlier claimed that his car was attacked during a public rally in the Hari Nagar constituency on Thursday. He alleged that Delhi Police, acting at the behest of the Home Minister, allowed the Opposition’s supporters to trespass into his public rally, who in turn attacked his car. Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

IANS

Previous article
PM Modi encourages Republic Day participants to engage in social change and nation-building
Next article
Indian Navy’s stealth frigate ‘INS Tushil’ visits Namibia
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH

  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Jan 24:  Meghalaya Police once again thwarted an illegal  attempt to enter the country by...
MEGHALAYA

ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong to be hub of KHADC poll process

Shillong: In order reduce traffic congestion and prevent inconvenience to school students, the District Administration has decided to...
INTERNATIONAL

Ethiopia earns 1.36 billion USD from gold export in six months

Addis Ababa, Jan 24: Ethiopia has disclosed that it earned 1.36 billion US dollars in revenue from gold...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli forces to remain in Lebanon after withdrawal deadline

Jerusalem, Jan 24: Israel will maintain forces in southern Lebanon beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the ceasefire...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Jan 24:  Meghalaya Police once again...

ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong to be hub of KHADC poll process

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong: In order reduce traffic congestion and prevent inconvenience...

Ethiopia earns 1.36 billion USD from gold export in six months

INTERNATIONAL 0
Addis Ababa, Jan 24: Ethiopia has disclosed that it...
Load more

Popular news

8 Bangladeshi infiltrators apprehended by Meghalaya Police at Hallidayganj in WGH

MEGHALAYA 0
  Biplab Kr Dey Tura, Jan 24:  Meghalaya Police once again...

ISBT at Mawlai Mawiong to be hub of KHADC poll process

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong: In order reduce traffic congestion and prevent inconvenience...

Ethiopia earns 1.36 billion USD from gold export in six months

INTERNATIONAL 0
Addis Ababa, Jan 24: Ethiopia has disclosed that it...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge