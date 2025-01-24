Indian Navy’s stealth frigate ‘INS Tushil’ visits Namibia

New Delhi, Jan 24: INS Tushil, the Indian Navy’s stealth guided missile frigate, visited Walvis Bay, Namibia, an official said on Friday, adding the visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Namibia, with a focus on enhancing maritime cooperation and tackling common threats.

The visit was carried out after successfully patrolling the Gulf of Guinea, marking its maiden passage around the west coast of Africa. INS Tushil, the latest multirole stealth guided missile frigate of the Indian Navy, started sailing from Kaliningrad, Russia for India on December 17, 2024, marking the beginning of its maiden operational deployment.

The ship was built in Russia and commissioned on 9 December 9, 2024, in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During this visit, INS Tushil participated in various official, professional, and sports engagements with the Namibian Navy.

Captain Peter Varghese, Commanding Officer of INS Tushil, called on Saara Ndapewoshali Mutondoka, Deputy Mayor of Walvis Bay city, and Rear Admiral Junior Grade Eratus Lazarus, Commander Naval Operations of the Namibian Navy.

The Navy said on Friday that the visit included professional interactions, such as operational planning, cross-visits, and subject matter expert exchanges. The crew of INS Tushil also engaged in a friendly volleyball match and a joint yoga session with the Namibian Navy and the Police personnel along with the staff from the High Commission of India.

As part of its outreach programme, INS Tushil was open to visits by the residents of Walvis Bay, providing an opportunity for the local community to experience the capabilities of the Indian Navy’s warship. The visit of INS Tushil to Walvis Bay, Namibia, underscores the growing maritime cooperation between India and Namibia and highlights the Indian Navy’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

IANS