Israeli forces to remain in Lebanon after withdrawal deadline

Jerusalem, Jan 24: Israel will maintain forces in southern Lebanon beyond the Sunday deadline stipulated in the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday.

The agreement, signed on November 27, 2024, mandated a complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon within 60 days, concluding this Sunday. However, Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel will not meet this deadline, asserting that the Lebanese military has not yet established full control of the region and that Hezbollah forces have not fully withdrawn north of the Litani River.

“As the Lebanese state has not fully enforced the ceasefire agreement, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops will continue,” the statement said, indicating a phased withdrawal rather than a complete pullout by the deadline. The Israel Defense Forces’ withdrawal is “contingent on the deployment of the Lebanese Army in southern Lebanon and its effective enforcement of the agreement, including Hezbollah’s retreat beyond the Litani River,” the statement added.

The decision has been coordinated with the United States, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported. A year of escalating cross-border fire between Israel and Hezbollah, following Hamas’ October 7 attack on southern Israel and Israel’s subsequent retaliation in Gaza, culminated in an Israeli ground invasion of southern Lebanon in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and the head of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) visited Lebanon on Friday, offering pledges of solidarity and support as the war-ravaged nation seeks to restore ties with Gulf states and navigate an economic crisis.

Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister, met with Lebanese President Michel Aoun at Baabda Palace in Beirut, where he reaffirmed Kuwait’s commitment to aiding Lebanon across various sectors, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency. Al-Yahya stressed the importance of solidarity and called for the reactivation of joint committees to address Lebanon’s mounting challenges.

Joining Al-Yahya was Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, the Secretary-General of the GCC, who highlighted that the visit followed an extraordinary GCC session dedicated to addressing the crisis in Lebanon and Syria. Albudaiwi emphasised the bloc’s unwavering support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, underscoring the critical need for regional and international collaboration.

He also outlined a Gulf-backed development initiative aimed at supporting Lebanon’s economic recovery, contingent on the implementation of key reforms. Aoun expressed gratitude for the support from Kuwait and the GCC, emphasising the importance of Arab unity in overcoming the nation’s challenges and reiterating Lebanon’s commitment to strengthening ties with its Gulf neighbours.

The visit by Al-Yahya and Albudaiwi follows a landmark visit on Thursday by Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the first such visit in 15 years. The developments are widely viewed as a sign of Hezbollah’s waning influence in Lebanon, marking a potential shift in the country’s political landscape.

