Himanta asks Japanese institutions to explore linkages with Assam varsities

GUWAHATI, Jan. 24: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met representatives from Japan’s leading universities in Tokyo and urged them to explore linkages with Assam-based universities; particularly through joint degree courses, student exchange programmes and collaboration in research and skilling.

During the meeting held on the concluding day of a hectic three-day tour of Japan, the chief minister also spoke about providing more educational opportunities to the vast community of students from Assam and the rest of the country, as well as creating more pathways for students in the state to access Japan’s university network.

Earlier in the day, Sarma met Japan’s parliamentary vice minister Akiko Ikuina and exchanged his views with her on a wide range of issues concerning Assam and Japan.

During the meeting that followed, the chief minister highlighted mutual cooperation in the fields of skilled work force and prevailing opportunities in Japan for Assam’s youth.

During the meeting, Ikuina conveyed to the chief minister about Japan’s intention of offering India particularly Assam’s young and skilled workforce job opportunities in Japan.

Sarma, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a robust friendship between India and Japan, said friendly bilateral relations between the two countries are the cornerstones for making the lives of people living in both the nations better.

It may be noted that Sarma’s tour to Japan witnessed a series of meetings with ministers and industry players to create and strengthen the ties for mutual benefits of both Assam and Japan.

The chief minister also held a meeting with Terutoshi Hamano and his team from Toyota Motor Corp. The discussion focused on the establishment of a potential automobile ancillary unit in Assam.

Sarma requested the Toyota authorities to expand the company’s present skilling programme footprints at more institutions across the state.

The chief minister also met Takeshi Okubo, the executive vice-president of Tokyo Electron (TEL), one of Japan’s biggest chipmaker companies.

TEL, which is a major player in the semiconductor supply chain, specialises in designing equipment that creates chips.

Sarma invited the company to partner with Assam as he drew the attention of TEL to Assam’s upcoming electronic city at Jagiroad which envisaged to be a centre of excellence of the end-to-end semiconductor ecosystem.

The chief minister also held a productive meeting with the CEO of Mizuho Securities India as he discussed extending credit linkages to Assam-based companies, facilitating investments from Japanese firms. Mizuho Securities is a leading financial institution, which has expertise in providing innovative financial solutions and credit facilities.

He also met vice-president of Yokogawa Electric, Yoshiaki Asakura and discussed business opportunities in Assam. Yokogawa Electric is a leading Japanese electrical engineering firm working in Assam through its collaboration with NRL and IOCL.