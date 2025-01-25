Saturday, January 25, 2025
95-year-old Geeta Devi shares letter received from ‘Bhai Sa’ PM Modi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personal connection with his admirers was once again evident as he responded to 95-year-old Geeta Devi from Deoghar, Jharkhand, with a warm letter.

This touching gesture followed several letters written by Geeta Devi’s grandson expressing her unwavering admiration for the Prime Minister. Geeta Devi, who fondly calls PM Modi “Bhai Sa (brother)”, often speaks to his photographs with folded hands, hoping for a response. Her story was shared by Modi Archives on X, along with a video.

The post described her daily routine of watching PM Modi on the news and her deep respect for his leadership. “My grandmother has a keen interest in staying informed about developments and keeps track of everything new in the city,” said Raman Bhardwaj, her grandson.

Her son, Sanjay Bhardwaj, added, “She has witnessed the British colonial rule, the era of maharajas, and the leadership of many prime ministers, but none, in her eyes, compare to PM Modi.”

“There is nobody like Modiji,” Geeta Devi said, elaborating that she saw many airports and hospitals being made during PM Modi’s tenure. “My blessings are with him,” she added. Raman recounted how Geeta Devi became emotional when she first saw a video of PM Modi visiting Deoghar in July 2024.

“She calls him her brother and hasn’t missed a single day watching him. Her dedication moved us to write letters to him,” he said. PM Modi’s response brought immense joy to the family.

In his letter, he wrote, “Mrs Geeta Devi ji, receiving such messages of appreciation from my beloved countrymen and women gives me immense energy to work even harder for the nation. I am delighted to hear that even at the age of 95, you stay updated on matters of the state and society.

I pray for your good health and a bright future for your family.” The letter has been a source of renewed energy for Geeta Devi and her family. Her daughter-in-law, Anita Bhardwaj, shared, “Even at 95, mother has so much energy.

Reading Modiji’s letter made her so happy that it has inspired us all to achieve more, no matter our age.” This heartfelt exchange highlights the deep bond PM Modi shares with his supporters and the admiration he commands across generations.

IANS

