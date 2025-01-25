R-Day: 942 personnel to be honoured with Gallantry, Service Medals

New Delhi, Jan 25: On the eve of Republic Day, names of 942 personnel from police, fire, civil defence, home guard, and correctional services were announced for the various categories of gallantry and service medals, as per a government statement issued on Saturday.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), this includes 95 gallantry medals awarded to personnel for their exemplary courage and valour. Among the gallantry awardees, 28 personnel were deployed in Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 28 in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), and three in the northeast, as well as, 36 in other regions of the country.

Additionally, 101 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) were conferred, with 85 awarded to police personnel, five to fire services personnel, seven to civil defence and home guard personnel, and four to those in correctional services. Of the 746 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 634 went to police service personnel, 37 to fire service, 39 to civil defence and home guard, and 36 to correctional service.

The Medals for Gallantry (GM) are granted for “exceptional and noteworthy acts of bravery in saving lives and property, or in preventing crime and apprehending criminals,” according to a statement from the central government.

Additionally, the level of risk involved is also assessed with careful consideration of the responsibilities and duties of the officer in question. The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for exceptional service records, while the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) acknowledges valuable service marked by resourcefulness and dedication to duty. The awards reflect the commitment and bravery of the personnel in safeguarding lives, and property and maintaining public order in challenging circumstances.

IANS