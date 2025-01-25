Saturday, January 25, 2025
SPORTS

Sinner beats Shelton to return to the Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Jan 24: Defending champion Jannik Sinner overcame some third-set cramping and beat Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-2 on Friday to return to the Australian Open final as he seeks a third Grand Slam title.
The No. 1-ranked Sinner, a 23-year-old from Italy, fell behind in the opening set and twice was a point from losing it when Shelton served at 6-5.
But Sinner broke there, then dominated the ensuing tiebreaker, and broke again to begin the second set.
“It was a very tough first set, but a very crucial one,” said Sinner, who ran his winning streak to 20 matches dating to late last season.
Shelton is a 22-year-old American who now is 0-2 in Grand Slam semifinals.
“I know I’m close,” he said. “I know my level’s close.” Sinner described the matchup against the 21st-seeded Shelton at Melbourne Park as filled with “a lot of tension.” “I’m very happy with how I handled the situation today,” Sinner said.
The only trouble he ran into in the last two sets of the 2 1/2-hour contest in Rod Laver Arena was when he clutched at his left hamstring, and then his right thigh, in the third. He was treated by a trainer, who massaged both of Sinner’s legs during changeovers.
Sinner is now the youngest man since Jim Courier in 1992-93 to reach consecutive finals at the Australian Open. It was Courier who conducted the post-match interview with Sinner on Friday.
Sinner won his first major title at Melbourne Park a year ago, then grabbed No. 2 at the U.S. Open in September, shortly after being exonerated in a doping case that is still under appeal.
There is a hearing scheduled for April.
On Sunday, Sinner will try to add to his trophy haul when he faces No. 2 Alexander Zverev for the championship. (PTI)

Previous article
Australian wildcards Gadecki-Peers win mixed doubles title
Next article
Djokovic injury rocks Australian Open, Zverev and Sinner book title clash
SPORTS

Bruno’s late strike keeps Man United on course for Europa League last 16 spot

Manchester, Jan 24: Bruno Fernandes scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United beat Rangers 2-1 on Thursday to...

Latest news

WGH-ni a·kawe jolo ‘Vaccine gate’-ko kulie matchu, matmana kajina gilenga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: West Garo Hills a·jani Tikrikilla samba jolo donggipa...

Rekonanggre JJM scheme-ni tangkarangko jakkalsreta: ACHIK

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Rekonanggre songo Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)-na chamatgipa tangka...

Rama tarianio a·a nokgiparangna tangka gamchina NGO-rang dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: National Highway (NH-127B) ramako tarianio je manderangan, an·tangtangni...
Load more

