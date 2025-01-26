Sunday, January 26, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

In a first, joint tri-services tableau displayed during R-Day celebrations

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 26: For the first time, a tri-services — Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy — tableau symbolising the unity of the armed forces was presented during the 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on Sunday, showcasing the nation’s military strength.

With the theme “Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat” (Strong and Secure India), the tableau depicted a battlefield scenario demonstrating synchronised land, water, and air operations. It featured indigenous defence assets such as the Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, and a remotely-piloted aircraft.

This initiative coincides with the Ministry of Defence declaring 2025 as the year of defence reforms, with a focus on enhancing tri-services synergy to maximise India’s military potential in contemporary and future conflicts.

A total of 31 tableaux, including 16 from states and Union Territories and 15 from central ministries and organisations, paraded under the theme “Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India: Heritage and Progress).

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its ‘Raksha Kavach’ tableau, featuring advanced multi-domain defence technologies, while the Corps of Signals’ Daredevils thrilled the audience with motorcycle stunts, marking the conclusion of the 90-minute parade.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations also highlighted India’s military prowess with advanced platforms like BrahMos missiles, Pinaka rocket systems, Akash air defence systems, and new additions such as the ‘Sanjay’ Battle Surveillance system and DRDO’s ‘Pralay’ tactical missile. A grand finale featured a flypast by 40 Indian Air Force aircraft, including the Su-30 jets and C-130J Super Hercules.

The Republic Day parade also emphasised women’s empowerment, with the CRPF’s all-women contingent led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M. The 148-member contingent, comprising women deployed in anti-Naxal and law enforcement operations, exemplified the spirit of ‘Nari Shakti.’

The Ministry of Women and Child Development’s tableau showcased a girl’s journey from childhood to becoming a self-reliant woman, while the Ministry of Rural Development highlighted its ‘Lakhpati Didi Yojana,’ empowering rural women through self-help groups.

The Delhi Police All-Women Band, led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense, also drew attention with their performance, marking their second participation in the Republic Day parade.

The ceremony began with 300 cultural artists performing “Sare Jahan Se Achha” on traditional instruments, representing India’s regional diversity. A flower-petal shower by Mi-17 1V helicopters added grandeur to the celebrations. The event was presided over by President Droupadi Murmu, who unfurled the national flag and led the nation in commemorating the day.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the Chief Guest, was welcomed alongside President Murmu in a ‘Traditional Buggy,’ a practice revived in 2024 after a 40-year gap. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries graced the occasion, which celebrated 75 years of the Constitution’s enactment under the theme of “Jan Bhagidari” (public participation), reflecting India’s unity, diversity, and development.

IANS

Previous article
India showcases extensive display of ‘Nari Shakti’ during Republic Day
Next article
Tripura successfully resolves decades-old insurgency issues: Guv
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Putin greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi on occasion of India’s 76th R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime...
NATIONAL

Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities

Imphal, Jan 26: In a bid to curb illegal extortion of money from civilians, government employees, contractors and...
NATIONAL

Peace and harmony will return soon in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that peace and harmony would return...
NATIONAL

Budget 2025-26: Income tax payers want FM Sitharaman to cut rates

New Delhi, Jan 26: A pre-budget survey reveals that individual taxpayers want relief on the personal tax front...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Putin greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi on occasion of India’s 76th R-Day

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on...

Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: In a bid to curb illegal...

Peace and harmony will return soon in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Putin greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi on occasion of India’s 76th R-Day

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on...

Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: In a bid to curb illegal...

Peace and harmony will return soon in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge