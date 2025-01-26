Tripura successfully resolves decades-old insurgency issues: Guv

Agartala, Jan 26: Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Sunday said that the state successfully resolved the decades-old insurgency issues last year. Unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day’s main function at Assam Rifles ground, the Governor said on September 5 last year, the Union and Tripura governments signed a Memorandum of Settlement with the National Liberation Front of Tripura and the All-Tripura Tiger Force, disbanding these groups and bringing peace.

He said a landmark step was taken towards peace and development in Tripura by signing March 2, 2024, a historic tripartite agreement between the government of India, the Tripura government and the Tipra Motha Party.

“This agreement promises to address issues related to the indigenous people of Tripura,” the Governor pointed out. Reddy Nallu said that the state faced severe floods and landslides during August last year, due to unprecedented rainfall claiming 38 lives.

Around 3.7 lakh people were evacuated during the monsoon flood, he said. Noting that in agriculture under “Pradhan Mantri Fasal BimaYojana,” Rs 32.93 crore was contributed, the Governor said that through PM-KISAN Rs 790.53 crore was credited to 2.76 lakh farmers’ bank accounts. Under the National Mission for Edible Oils, 1,878 hectares were brought under oil palm cultivation, benefiting 1,861 farmers, he said.

The Governor said that the state government has included 27 additional schools under the coverage of Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India during the year 2024-25, and infrastructure development has been a priority.

He told the gathering that the Union government has sanctioned Rs 2,800 crore for key road projects in Tripura, including the Agartala Eastern Bypass and the Amtali to Tripura Sundari Temple road, improving connectivity across the state.

“The state government achieved a milestone by securing 7 awards under the National Panchayat Awards-2024. Tripura government plans to set up 111 additional model villages under the Chief Minister Model Village Scheme.”

The Governor said that the state is also implementing the “North Eastern Regional Power System Improvement Project” through the World Bank-funded project with an investment of Rs 1,800 crore for developing a robust power transmission network in the state. To increase the tourism prospects of Tripura, the state government has inaugurated a host of projects to boost tourist attractiveness, he stated.

Reddy Nallu said that the Tripura government has achieved commendable success in improving the law and order situation in the state. The state government has initiated the recruitment process for 916 constables and 218 sub-inspectors, providing jobs to unemployed youth in the state, he said adding that apart from these, enlistment of 6,067 Special Executives in the Police Department is in the process.

The state of Tripura should be made a drug-free, clean state, the Governor reiterated. The 76th Republic Day was celebrated across Tripura through numerous functions and events. IANS