Sunday, January 26, 2025
NATIONAL

Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities

By: Agencies

Imphal, Jan 26: In a bid to curb illegal extortion of money from civilians, government employees, contractors and others, the Manipur government on Sunday announced to establish a dedicated Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department, a top official said.

Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh in a statement announcing the establishment of a dedicated Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell under the Home Department, said that representatives from the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), Assam Rifles and Army would be incorporated in the cell.

He said that the toll-free number for the anti-extortion cell would be operational for 24 hours. The Chief Secretary said that this initiative aims to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to address demands and extortion-related activities, ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Singh, a 1993-batch IAS officer who joined as the Chief Secretary of the trouble-torn state on January 15, said: “Reports have indicated that various individuals, including government officials, have been threatened with severe consequences via calls, messages or letters from unlawful organisations if extortion demands are not met. These activities pose a significant threat to the law-and-order situation in the state.”

Before joining as the Manipur Chief Secretary, Singh was Secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The Chief Secretary said that the state government earnestly appeals to the public, including government officials, to report any such cases of threats or extortion (calls, messages or demand letters) to the Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell through the toll-free number: 1800 202 3326.

“Upon receiving a report, the cell would coordinate with the relevant police stations to take appropriate action. The public is also advised to avoid visiting unsafe locations,” he said. Singh said that the Manipur government seeks the full cooperation of its citizens in combating these unlawful activities and remains committed to safeguarding everyone from such disturbing demands and extortions.

IANS

