Sunday, January 26, 2025
Peace and harmony will return soon in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that peace and harmony would return in the state soon. Addressing the 76th Republic Day celebrations, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction on seeing march-past contingents and participants from across the state during the crucial time and further expressed that it would give new hope to the people, that peace and harmony would return in the State soon.

“A new hope that people would live together as one and contribute to making a stronger and united Manipur,” he added. Singh stated that the state government had been continuously taking up development works, even during the unprecedented crisis.

He added that with the support and cooperation of the people, the state is marching ahead towards development at a faster pace. The Chief Minister maintained that protecting and safeguarding Manipur should be the priority of every Manipuri and appealed to the public to contribute their parts in making Manipur and Bharat stronger and united.

The Republic Day’s main function was held at the historic Kangla Fort where Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla unfurled the National flag and took salute from different march-past contingents.

The Chief Minister maintained that India had witnessed a drastic change in terms of development under the far-sighted vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his guidance, India is marching ahead to become the 4th largest economy in the world, he added.

He further mentioned that India had become the fourth nation to successfully achieve space docking. The Chief Minister also spoke on initiatives taken up to develop different sectors including social, health, and education and to protect and preserve culture and traditions among others.

The Governor unfurled the Tricolour amidst the playing of the National Anthem by the first battalion Manipur Rifles Band and then took salute from 54 march-past contingents including different band contingents, commanded by Laishram Sarita Devi, Superintendent of Police (Sports).

Apart from this, 10 different cultural troupes and tableaux of 12 different Departments along with a special drive past from Manipur Fire Service Department also took part in marching contingents following the march-past. On the occasion, the Governor presented police medals to many Manipur Police personnel for meritorious service, Republic Day 2023 and Independence Day, 2023.

IANS

Budget 2025-26: Income tax payers want FM Sitharaman to cut rates
Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities
