Sunday, January 26, 2025
SPORTS

PCB to test CT venues by hosting tri-series from Feb 8

By: Agencies

Karachi, Jan 25: The PCB will test its newly renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore for the upcoming Champions Trophy by holding a tri-nation ODI series involving South Africa and New Zealand from February 8.
The PCB issued the official schedule of the tri-series on Saturday with the final slated at the National Stadium in Karachi on February 14.
The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9. The PCB said that the tri-nation series will be played in a single-league format from February 8 to 14 with the first two matches at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. The final league match and tournament final would be held in Karachi. (PTI)

