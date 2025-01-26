Sunday, January 26, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Shekhar Kapur asks existential question after being announced as Padma Bhushan awardee

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Jan 26: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Masoom’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Bandit Queen’, is once again getting into the territory of existentialism after being announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a picture with his daughter, Kaveri. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he mulled over what new set of responsibilities does the Padma Bhushan entail.

He wrote, “That’s what we live for, a heartfelt hug from the person you love the most in the world? This was the moment that I was told that I had been honoured with the #padmabhushan amongst India’s top civilian awards. Did I deserve it? There are so many filmmakers and artists that actually never got the opportunities that I got. They do say you make the opportunities, they also say it’s all your Karma, because opportunities come your way because they are supposed to. Well, finally my question all one sleepless night after I heard about the award on the news, is not, ‘Did I deserve it’ but, ‘will I deserve it?’ Because now I carry the responsibility of this award, this honour too”.

He further mentioned, “Now, I need to prove that I will be deserving of it. Will I deserve it? Well, Kaveri certainly thinks so. As you can see from the joy and pride on her face in this warm hug.

Onwards then, to make ‘Masoom, the Next Generation’, my next film. A film about us. About we the people of India, in the throes of change, in the throes of conflict of what was, what is, and what will be, a changing India”.

“Kaveri too, when I look at her, I wonder, what will be the India that she will inherit. Don’t you when you look at your kids, the next generation? She’s already rehearsing for her part in the film, along with Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and the brilliant Nithya Menon and others”, he added.

The filmmaker also took to his X, formerly Twitter after the announcement of the prestigious award being conferred to him. He wrote, “What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are”.

IANS

Previous article
Maharashtra reports first death of rare disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Next article
India showcases extensive display of ‘Nari Shakti’ during Republic Day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Putin greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi on occasion of India’s 76th R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated his Indian counterpart Droupadi Murmu and Prime...
NATIONAL

Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities

Imphal, Jan 26: In a bid to curb illegal extortion of money from civilians, government employees, contractors and...
NATIONAL

Peace and harmony will return soon in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that peace and harmony would return...
NATIONAL

Budget 2025-26: Income tax payers want FM Sitharaman to cut rates

New Delhi, Jan 26: A pre-budget survey reveals that individual taxpayers want relief on the personal tax front...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Putin greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi on occasion of India’s 76th R-Day

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on...

Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: In a bid to curb illegal...

Peace and harmony will return soon in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Putin greets Prez Murmu, PM Modi on occasion of India’s 76th R-Day

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on...

Manipur govt set up Integrated Anti-Extortion Cell to curb extortion activities

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: In a bid to curb illegal...

Peace and harmony will return soon in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Jan 26: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge