Shekhar Kapur asks existential question after being announced as Padma Bhushan awardee

Mumbai, Jan 26: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for films like ‘Masoom’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Bandit Queen’, is once again getting into the territory of existentialism after being announced as the recipient of the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the Republic of India.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram on Sunday, and shared a picture with his daughter, Kaveri. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he mulled over what new set of responsibilities does the Padma Bhushan entail.

He wrote, “That’s what we live for, a heartfelt hug from the person you love the most in the world? This was the moment that I was told that I had been honoured with the #padmabhushan amongst India’s top civilian awards. Did I deserve it? There are so many filmmakers and artists that actually never got the opportunities that I got. They do say you make the opportunities, they also say it’s all your Karma, because opportunities come your way because they are supposed to. Well, finally my question all one sleepless night after I heard about the award on the news, is not, ‘Did I deserve it’ but, ‘will I deserve it?’ Because now I carry the responsibility of this award, this honour too”.

He further mentioned, “Now, I need to prove that I will be deserving of it. Will I deserve it? Well, Kaveri certainly thinks so. As you can see from the joy and pride on her face in this warm hug.

Onwards then, to make ‘Masoom, the Next Generation’, my next film. A film about us. About we the people of India, in the throes of change, in the throes of conflict of what was, what is, and what will be, a changing India”.

“Kaveri too, when I look at her, I wonder, what will be the India that she will inherit. Don’t you when you look at your kids, the next generation? She’s already rehearsing for her part in the film, along with Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, and the brilliant Nithya Menon and others”, he added.

The filmmaker also took to his X, formerly Twitter after the announcement of the prestigious award being conferred to him. He wrote, “What an honour! Am humbled that the Government of India has considered me to be deserving of a #Padmanbhushan. Hopefully this award will make me strive harder to serve the Industry that I am part of, and the beautiful Nation that I am so fortunate to belong to. Thank you also to our film audiences of India, for I am because you are”.

