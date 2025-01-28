Tuesday, January 28, 2025
SPORTS

'Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload'

Rajkot, Jan 27: Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing any fitness concerns but the call on him playing the remaining games in the T20I series against England will be taken by the captain and the head coach, India’s new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said on Monday.
The 34-year-old not being picked for the first two T20s raised questions over his fitness but Kotak said the veteran pacer has no issues on that front.
“Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer,” Kotak said when asked if the bowler will feature in third T20 here on Tuesday. Kotak added that it is up to captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir to manage Shami’s workload in the lead up to important events like the Champions Trophy beginning on February 19. (PTI)

Dismissed twice by Archer, Sanju hones skills against bouncer
Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series
