Tuesday, January 28, 2025
spot_img
SPORTS

Dismissed twice by Archer, Sanju hones skills against bouncer

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Rajkot, Jan 27: Sanju Samson arrived at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground here on Monday long before the rest of his India teammates turned up for practice ahead of the third T20I against England.
Samson, who was dismissed by England quick Jofra Archer with a short ball in the first two games, had new batting batting coach Sitanshu Kotak and throwdown specialists for company.
Padded up, he straightway waltzed to the SCA nets to polish his game against the short ball.
Samson batted for around 45 minutes on a cemented pitch where he was fed plastic balls for the pull and hook. Kotak was seen having frequent exchanges with the batter.
He mostly negotiated the rising ball along with an odd full ball sent by the throwdown specialists.
Besides the pull and hook, Samson practiced the ramp and the cut.
England pace duo of Archer and Mark Wood have posed a few problems for the opening duo of Samson and Abhishek Sharma with their pace and ability to find bounce.
After that extensive hit in the nets, Samson batted in the main square for another 30 minutes or so and the focus was again on the climbing ball.
Samson had a dream series in late 2024 in South Africa where he smashed two hundreds in four T20Is. He had also slammed a century against Bangladesh in a home T20I last year.
However, he has not been picked in the squad for the Champions Trophy, which is in the ODI format.
After a long day at work on Monday, Samson will be backing himself to pass the England pace test in Rajkot on Tuesday. (PTI)

Previous article
CT ticket sales to open despite PCB’s struggle to meet deadline
Next article
‘Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

England not worried about leaking runs, thinking wickets

Rajkot, Jan 27: The England bowling attack has been told not to worry about leaking runs and rather...
SPORTS

Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series

Rajkot, Jan 27: India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to get back to his belligerent best after...
SPORTS

‘Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload’

Rajkot, Jan 27: Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing any fitness concerns but the call on him playing...
SPORTS

CT ticket sales to open despite PCB’s struggle to meet deadline

Dubai, Jan 27: The ICC said on Monday that the ticket sales for the Pakistan leg of next...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

England not worried about leaking runs, thinking wickets

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: The England bowling attack has been...

Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be...

‘Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload’

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing...
Load more

Popular news

England not worried about leaking runs, thinking wickets

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: The England bowling attack has been...

Runs due from SKY’s bat as India eye to seal series

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: India captain Suryakumar Yadav will be...

‘Shami fit but SKY, Gautam will decide on his workload’

SPORTS 0
Rajkot, Jan 27: Pacer Mohammed Shami is not facing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge