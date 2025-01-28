Tuesday, January 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Union Budget: PMAY holds key to affordable housing for millions

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Jan 28: The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Urban) has made steady progress since it was announced in mid-2015 in providing affordable housing and going forward, adaptable, sustainable and low-cost construction technologies can be used to rapidly develop large mass housing projects, according to a report on Tuesday.

Data by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs indicates 118.64 lakh homes have been sanctioned as of January 20, 2025. Nearly 90.22 lakh units have been completed, and nearly 112.50 lakh have been ‘grounded’.

In terms of the financials, nearly Rs 200,000 crore of central assistance has already been committed. “PMAY must be made accessible to more people, and awareness about it also needs a big shot in the arm,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group.

An important aspect of PMAY is interest subsidy on home loans, and direct subsidy for individual house construction or enhancement. “Any announcements that Union Budget 2025-26 will make in context with affordable housing will doubtlessly involve PMAY.

Creative solutions and strong political will can bring this vitally important programme back to centre stage, which is where it belongs,” Puri added. Nationally, rising prices have led to a gradual tapering down of luxury housing, and this may trigger an inflection point where the cycle can once again turn positive for the affordable segment (units priced under Rs 40 lakh).

Any substantial announcement for the affordable housing segment in the upcoming Union Budget can strengthen the trend and give affordable housing a seriously needed leg-up, according to the report. “Even if such measures don’t initiate a full-blown revival, they can at least improve this segment’s overall prospects.

Finally, a healthy housing market caters to a broad range of buyers and doesn’t favour just one segment,” said Puri. After the pandemic, housing demand changed considerably. Now, Indians wanted larger and multi-functional homes with a comprehensive spread of lifestyle amenities.

IANS

Previous article
AAP releases poll manifesto; Kejriwal lists 15 guarantees
Next article
Don’t waive off loans of rich, do it for farmers, middle class, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Samiran Phukon takes charge as AASU general secretary

GUWAHATI, Jan. 28: Samiran Phukon has been nominated as the general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU)...
Climate Change

Ocean-surface warming 4x faster in last four decades: Study

New Delhi, Jan 28: The rate of ocean warming has more than quadrupled over the past four decades,...
Business

Indian stock market bounces back, ends 2-day decline

Mumbai, Jan 28: Indian stock markets on Tuesday witnessed a positive trend with the benchmark indices gaining strong...
NATIONAL

RBI’s liquidity booster to ease stress in money markets: Top brokerages

New Delhi, Jan 28: The latest Reserve Bank of India (RBI) measures worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Samiran Phukon takes charge as AASU general secretary

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 28: Samiran Phukon has been nominated as...

Ocean-surface warming 4x faster in last four decades: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Jan 28: The rate of ocean warming...

Indian stock market bounces back, ends 2-day decline

Business 0
Mumbai, Jan 28: Indian stock markets on Tuesday witnessed...
Load more

Popular news

Samiran Phukon takes charge as AASU general secretary

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, Jan. 28: Samiran Phukon has been nominated as...

Ocean-surface warming 4x faster in last four decades: Study

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Jan 28: The rate of ocean warming...

Indian stock market bounces back, ends 2-day decline

Business 0
Mumbai, Jan 28: Indian stock markets on Tuesday witnessed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge